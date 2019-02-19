The Egg Harbor Township High School club ice hockey team captured the South Jersey High School Hockey League Tier 1-B title Monday with a 4-1 victory over Kingsway Regional at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees.
EHT was the second seed, Kingsway the third seed.
The Silver Eagles beat top-seeded Shawnee in the semifinals and fourth-seeded Williamstown in the first round.
The Silver Eagles’ Blaze Tommi scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Jake Feliciano and Blake Gray each scored one goal and had one assist.
Will Bahnak added one goal.
Kyle Gabrielle and Dillon Carmen each had two assists.
