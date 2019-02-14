Brackets for the state public and non-public high school ice hockey tournaments have been revealed.
Eighth-seeded Southern Regional has a first-round bye and will play Freehold Township in the second round Feb. 22.
The Rams enter the tournament with an 11-3-5 record, good for second place in the Shore Conference's A South division.
In the Non-Public tournament, fifth-seeded St. Augustine Prep earned a first-round bye and will take on either Gill St. Bernard's or Pingry in the second round Feb. 22.
The Hermits enter the tournament 8-11-1.
