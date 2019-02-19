The eighth-seeded Southern Regional High School ice hockey team lost 5-3 to ninth-seeded Freehold Township in the South Jersey Public B quarterfinals Monday night.
The Rams, who fell to 11-4-5, led 2-1 after the first period, but the Patriots scored twice in both the second and third periods to advance to the semifinals against either top-seeded Randolph or 17th-seeded Passaic Valley.
The Rams’ Jeffrey Leonard and Yater Henry scored in the first period. Joe Cajzer, who also had an assist, scored in the third period. Justin Braun also had an assist.
Southern’s Trey Mattern made 30 saves.
The Patriots’ Jacob Liebross scored twice, and Evan McNamara had two assists. Niko Neron, Tyler Sanborn and Colin Sullo each scored and had one assist apiece.
Southern 2 0 1—3
Freehold 1 2 2—5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.