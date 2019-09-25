The Rowan College of South Jersey's Gloucester and Cumberland men's and women's soccer teams will play each other in the inaugural Rowan College Derby on Thursday at Rowan University's Athletic Complex in Glassboro.
The women's teams will play at 4 p.m., and the men will follow at 6.
The winning teams will receive the South Jersey Shield.
"It should be an exciting atmosphere," Gloucester athletic director Brian Rowan said in a news release. "Rowan University played a big role in the merger of our schools, and this is great exposure for our soccer programs to compete in their athletic complex."
This will be the first time the two programs competed together since the former Rowan College at Gloucester County and Cumberland County College merged into RCSJ.
"For the kids to experience this is tremendous," Cumberland athletic director Jonathan Dijamico said. "Our teams are familiar with each other, plus we're playing on a local NCAA field. It's pretty cool for the athletes and coaches."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.