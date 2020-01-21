Two high school rugby interest meetings will be held next week, one at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Absegami High School and the other at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Pinelands Regional High School.
The meeting at Absegami will be in Room 403. The meeting at Pinelands will be in Room 163.
Coaches from Jersey Shore U-19 Rugby Team will be there to present information and answer questions.
Parents and players are encouraged to attend.
Contact coach Mike Burton at 609-276-7957 or email thecoordinator08087@yahoo.com.
— Press staff reports
