Isaiah Gerena scored 21 points to help Barnegat High School boys basketball defeat Toms River East 64-42 Wednesday in a Shore Conference interdivisional game.
Jaxon Baker added 15 points for the Bengals (20-6). Brendan Revello and Tyler Quinn scored nine and seven, respectively. Other scorers were Nicholas Revello (5), Ty'zon Jackson (3), Jared Krey (2) and Shane Savastano (2).
Ryan Goodall scored 12 for Toms River East (14-10). Nasceem Davis added eight. Ryan Higgins and Michael Goodall finished with six apiece. Other scorers were Reece Miller (5), Riley Engelhard (3) and Dylan Hall (2).
Toms River: 4 14 11 13−42
Barnegat: 22 14 8 20−64
From Tuesday
Absegami 76,
Bridgeton 66
Devin Andermanis scored 21 points for the Braves. Kashim Durham added 19. Danny Feliciano scored 12. For the Bulldogs, Jabril Bowan scored a game-high 26. points. No further information was available.
Score line was unavailable.
Egg Harbor Twp. 69,
Cedar Creek 66
Carlos Lopez led Egg Harbor Township (11-13) with 20 points. DJ Germann contributed 17 and Isiah Walsh had eight. JJ Germann (7), Ethan Dodd (7), Isaiah Glenn (6), Aaron Larramore (2) and Michael Mirville (2) also scored.
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek (13-10) with 23 points. Kyree Tinsley added 13. Mikey Stokes and Tyree Burrell finished with eight each. Isaiah Valentin (6), Brian Kurz (3), Sean Snyder (3) and Jahmir Cruze (2) rounded out the scoring.
Cedar Creek: 25 13 14 14−66
EHT: 20 13 21 15−69
Middle Twp. 43,
Cape May Tech 24
Torey Harris led Middle Township (11-14) with 14 points. Matt Marino added 12 and John Leahy had eight. Miles Sapp (4), Charlie McNeal III (3) and Gavin Aftanis (2) also scored.
Dylan Delvecchio scored nine points for Cape May Tech (8-14). Devon Roach finished with six and Kevin Castro with five. James Longstreet had four.
CMT: 6 10 6 2−24
Middle: 4 11 12 16−43
Millville 55,
ACIT 50
Millville (10-14) outscored the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (14-11) 13-8 in overtime to win 55-50.
Romaine Rhett and Randy Butler scored 14 points each for the Bolts. Darius Watson and Colby Etter added 11 a piece and Jabre Kearney had five.
James Waugh led ACIT with 18 points. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann contributed 14 and Ja'maine Davenport 13. McRoodjerry Cesar and Zaheer Owens both finished with two. Jermaine Charles had one.
ACIT: 8 8 15 11 8−50
Millville: 6 13 16 7 13−55
Girls basketball
From Tuesday
Hammonton 46,
Woodstown 32
Jada Thompson scored a game-high 16 points for the Blue Devils (16-8). Khristina Washington added 15. Emma Peretti scored 14. Ava Divello had one point.
Charlie Baldwin led Woodstown (19-6) with 11 points.
Hamm:15 9 11 11−46
Wood:2 5 7 18−32
Oakcrest 58,
Millville 50
Nephtalie Dorce led Oakcrest (8-16) with 22 points. Nay Nay Clark added 16 and Jackie Cooper 12. MaNaijah Scott and Alexia Bey finished with four.
Sha'naja Williams scored 18 points for Millville (6-18). Nai'aijah Ball contributed 15 and Fatimah Owens 11. Rianna Talley and San'aa Doss had four and two, respectively.
Oakcrest: 12 8 15 23−58
Millville: 11 12 12 15−50
Vineland 54,
Cape May Tech 40
Madison Ratliff scored a game-high 16 points for the Fighting Clan (6-16). Egypt Owens added 15. Jinelys Alvarez scored eight. Samantha Jones added six. Mikeyla Rivera had five. Skylar Fowlkes scored four.
Cape May Tech led 23-14 at halftime.
Emily Pasceri and Alyssa Gery each scored 10 for the Hawks (7-17). Isabella Schmucker added seven. Kennedy Campbell and Leah Williams each scored six. Olivia Albrecht added one point.
Vine:8 6 21 19−54
CMT:2 21 12 5−40
