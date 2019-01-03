Isaiah Gerena sank a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to propel the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 66-63 win over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday night.
Gerena (12 points) caught a pass from Santino Georgio and sank a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Ocean City missed three 3-point attempts in the final 15 seconds.
Ocean City had taken a 63-61 lead on two Joe Sacco free throws with 2:01 left in the game. The Spartans tied it when Christian Kalinowski sank a layup off an inbounds pass with 1:26 left.
Holy Spirit sank 10 3-pointers, four of them by Jake LaMonaca, who led the Spartans with 20 points. Kalinowski added 16 for Spirit.
Donovan Graham sparked Ocean City with 18.
Holy Spirit is 6-2, while Ocean City falls to 4-2.
Ocean City 11 15 17 21 – 63
Holy Spirit 18 16 16 15 - 66
OC – Rhodes 7, Brady 15, Varallo 13, Graham 18, Sacco 9, Aungst 2
HS – Kalinowski 16, Gerena 12, LaMonaca 20, Georgio 7, Glenn 10, Cella 1
