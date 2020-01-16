The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team beat Highland Regional 52-49 in a nonconference game at Highland on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 5-5.
Madison Israel led the Eagles with 12 points, and Lauren Baxter scored 10. Sierra Hegh added eight. Yani Davis had seven. Other scorers were Kierstyn Zinckgraf (6), Jayla Perdomo (5), Amelia Zinckgraf (2) and Katrina Suarez (2).
For Highland, Hope Goodwin led the way with 24 points. Jessica Burg added 13. India Boone and Emily Leary scored six apiece.
Egg Harbor; 8 13 13 16—52
Highland; 11 11 7 20—49
From Wednesday
Ocean City 61,
Oakcrest 29
Abbey Fenton scored nine for Ocean City. Lauren Mirsky added eight. Avery Jackson and Marin Panico scored six apiece. Marlee Brestle and Megan Crawford each had five points. Other scorers were Stephanie Carey (4), Katie Mazzitelli (2), Racheli Levy-Smith (2) and Tori Vliet (2).
Nay Nay Clark led Oakcrest with 19 points. Nephtalie Dorce added six. Jackie Cooper (3) and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi (1) also scored.
Oakcrest: 5 6 5 13−29
Ocean City: 21 9 15 16−61
Middle Twp. 52,
Cape May Tech 16
Kira Sides scored 25 for Middle Township. Kate Herlihy added 11. Jada Elston scored three. Lauren Nelson (2), Sophia Terenik (2) and Mia Elisano (1) also scored.
Emily Pasceri had eight points and 10 rebounds for Cape May Tech. Kennedy Campbell added two points and eight rebounds. Alex Garcia scored four, and Hailey Pinto scored two.
Middle: 23 16 12 3−52
Cape May Tech: 3 4 3 6−16
Our Lady of Mercy 52,
Pleasantville 15
Sydney Prescott had nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals for Our Lady of Mercy (10-0). Jaiden Harris added seven points and 13 rebounds. Angelina Dragon had eight points and nine rebounds. Ava Casale had eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Drew Coyle (8), Jenna Ryan (6), Olivia Fiocchi (4) and Gianna Patitucci (2).
Shania Watkins led Pleasantville with five points. Lexis Keith had four, and Nayeli Lagures had three. The Greyhounds fell to 0-4.
OLMA: 17 9 18 8−52
Pleasantville: 7 3 2 3−15
Delsea Reg. 66,
Cumberland Reg. 32
Peyton Gilmore scored 13 for Delsea. Alli Sieminski and Kamille Morton added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Other scorers were Alexis Harkins (6), Zhoci Travis (4), Kayla Vandvelt (3), Emily Ambrose (3) and Emma Afflerbach (2).
Aniah Hitchens led Cumberland with 10 points. Reonna Davis added eight points. Alex Hitchner scored four, and Cioni Simmons scored two.
Delsea: 13 21 20 12−66
Cumberland: 5 9 5 13−32
