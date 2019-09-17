Jacob Bodine scored twice to lead the Cumberland Regional High School boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Deptford Township in a Tri-County Conference Liberty Division game Tuesday.
Kevin Baran and Justin Bennett each scored once for the Colts (3-2). Chad Mathias made 10 saves. Cumberland outshot Deptford 11-7.
The Spartans fell to 2-4-1.
Southern Reg. 4,
Toms River East 0
Ryan Leavitt, Mario Addiego, Kevin Kiernan and Luke Hart scored for Southern (4-0-1). Brandon Notte, Aidan McInerney, Leavitt and Kiernan each had assists.
Toms River East falls to 2-1.
Delsea Reg. 1,
Hammonton 0 (2OT)
Delsea’s Christian Gaetano scored the only goal of the game in the second overtime, and Max Marsh assisted. Branden Langley recorded the shutout with six saves. The Crusaders improved to 4-3 and Hammonton fell to 1-4. Hammonton’s Jake Fischer made five saves.
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 2,
Absegami 0
Ryan Pellegrino and Nick Bozzi each scored for the Mustangs (3-1). Joey Cino and Cooper McKinney each had an assist. Goaltending information was unavailable.
Sonny Giacomo made eight saves for the Braves (1-3).
Millville 2,
Vineland 0
Treshan Stevenson scored both goals for the Thunderbolts. Jeremiah Nunez had an assist. Nate Goranson made eight saves. Vineland outshot Millville 8-4.
No further information was available.
Southern Reg. 5,
ACIT 1
Kevin Kiernan scored three goals for the Rams (3-0-1). Mario Addiego and Nico Leonard each scored once. Nico Leonard, Brandon Notte and Nick Budd each had an assist. Kayce Bennet made one save.
Girls soccer
Gloucester Catholic 8,
Wildwood 1
Caitlyn Cordery scored twice and had two assists for the Rams (2-2). Ella VanDine scored twice. Carly Kemble, Samantha Salvatore, Sophia Testa and Brooke Myers each scored once. Alyse Capizzi made four saves.
Imene Fathi made 22 saaves for the Warriors (1-3).
Deptford 8,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Reese Evans scored four goals for Deptford (2-5). Sophia Henry and Adriana Johnston each scored once.
Sara-Kate Cassidy made eight saves for the Colts (1-6).
From Monday
Rancocas Valley 2,
Ocean City 1
Faith Slimmer scored in the 31st minute off an assist from her sister, Hope Slimmer. Abbey Fenton made four saves. Ocean City fell to 3-1.
For Rancocas Valley, Alexis Linton scored twice. Kennedy Garcia had two assists. Samantha Poljevka made eight saves.
Millville 6,
Vineland 1
Jamie Sooy and Kelsey Andres each scored and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (5-0). Olivia Giordano, Brianna Miller, Kylie Giordano and Julianna Giordano each scored once. Trista Cleaves and Kyra Parsons combined for four saves.
Valerie Harris scored for the Fighting Clan. Amber Turner made three saves.
Field hockey
Pinelands Reg. 1,
Barnegat 1
Karianna Eagle scored for the Wildcats (2-1-1) in the first half. Mickinzie Horay made seven saves.
Shannon Schiverea scored off an assist from Madeline Schleicher for the Bengals (4-1-1) in the second half. Patricia Tanola made seven saves.
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Maitland Demand and Erika Barbera each scored for the Rams (6-1). Kate O'Boyle had an assist.
Emily Hoagland made 16 saves for Central (0-2-5).
From Monday
Middle Twp. 5,
Holy Spirit 0
Caroline Gallagher scored twice and had an assist for the Panthers (5-1). Briar Lemma scored once and had an assist. Dakota Ludman scored once. Amber Howatt made two saves.
Lauren Mavoli made 27 saves for the Spartans (2-2).
St. Joseph 0,
Buena Reg. 0
The Chiefs outshot the Wildcats 10-8, but neither team scored. MeganRae Burke made nine saves for St. Joseph (2-2-1). Kendal Bryant and Giovanna Staropoli combined for five saves for Buena (2-2-1).
Donovan Catholic 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Caroline Tomko scored the lone goal for the Lions (1-3). Alexis Catello had the assist. Haley Billhardt made eight saves.
Caitriona Kinnevy made seven saves for Donovan Catholic (2-4).
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Oakcrest 1
Reese Bracken scored all three of the goals for the Caper Tigers. Makayla Hueber made seven saves.
Sarah Brosman scored for the Falcons. Paige Mylnarczyk made three saves.
