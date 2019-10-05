Jacob Bodine scored twice to lead the Cumberland Regional High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Life Center Academy in a nonconference game Saturday.
Miguel Flores had two assists for the Colts (7-6). Justin Bennett scored once and had an assist. Chad Mathias made seven saves.
Joseph Coutinho made 10 saves for Life Center (9-3).
From Friday
No. 1 St. Augustine 3,
Millville 0
Owen Kitch scored twice for the Hermits (10-2), who is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Antonio Matos scored once.
Nate Goranson made 11 saves for the Thunderbolts (6-4).
No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Bridgeton 0
EJ Martin scored once and added an assist for the No. 8 Eagles (11-2). Manny Ruiz, Niko Rubio, Ahmad Brock and Burak Cimen each scored once. Cole Gordon and Christian Paskilades each had an assist. Tyler Weller and Jeff Castro each made two saves.
The Bulldogs fell to 6-7.
Lacey Twp. 1,
No. 7 Southern Reg. 0
DJ Edinger scored the game's lone goal for the Lions (6-4-3). Anthony Leporino made 12 saves for the shutout.
The No. 7 Rams fell to 8-2-1.
Girls soccer
From Friday
No. 8 Ocean City 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Summer Reimet had a team-leading three goals for the Red Raiders (12-1), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Faith Slimmer scored twice. Katie Mazzitelli and Emily Benson each scored once. Mazzitelli and Carly Reighard both had two assists. Hope Slimmer had an assist. Abbey Fenton and Tori Vliet each made a save.
Kiara Soto made 13 saves for the Caper Tigers.
Vineland 1,
ACIT 0
Valerie Harris scored off an assist from Karli Cervini for the Fightin Clan (5-7).
The Red Hawks fell to 4-9.
Field hockey
From Friday
Middle Twp. 2
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Dakota Ludman and Kate Herlihy each scored once for the Panthers (11-2). Amber Howatt made one save.
Makayla Hueber made 13 saves for the Caper Tigers (7-2-1).
St. Joseph 0,
Holy Spirit 0 (OT)
MeganRae Burke made five saves for the Wildcats (3-7-2). The Spartans fell to 2-6-3.
Jackson Liberty 1,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jacqueline Cassidy scored for Jackson Liberty (3-7-1).Haley Billhardt made two saves for the Lions (2-9-1).
Barnegat 1,
Brick Memorial 0
Shannon Schiverea scored for the Bengals (11-2-1). Kate Porpora made 11 saves for Brick Memorial (2-7-4).
Girls tennis
From Friday
SJ Group II first round
Oakcrest 5,
Pinelands 0
At Oakcrest
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Sydney Groen O d. Britney Azarra 6-0, 6-1. Anshruta Chidananda O d. Angie Papa 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep O d. Holly Meyer and Alyssa Hadzovic 6-2, 6-0. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford O d. Emily Kaszuba and Kira Mott 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Oakcrest 13-5, Pinelands 2-11.
Oakcrest will play Triton on Tuesday.
S.J Group II first round
Seneca 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Seneca
Singles—Ariana Brown S d. Yani McNeil 6-1, 6-0. Rylee Morrison S d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-1. Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Lara Narkiewiecz and Abigail Lewis S d. Christie Paul and Diana St. Martin 6-1, 6-2. Ella Worrell and Jessica Witten S d. Keanni Dupont and Ke'Najia Jamison 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Seneca 10-3, Pleasantville 1-8.
Other matches
Absegami 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Atlantic City
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A d. Madison Condurso 6-0, 6-1. Kaelin Kwok A d. Mayla Burns 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.
Doubles—Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano A d. Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-1. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio A d. Ajra Jabin and Serena Su 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Records—Absegami 6-9, Atlantic City 4-10.
Ocean City 5,
Vineland 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0. Brynn Bowman O d. Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-0. Kate Carter O d. Lily Fisher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin and Emily Tumelty O d. Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 10-8. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. Kyra Hall and Marissa Marchese 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 10-2, Vineland 9-6.
