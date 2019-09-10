Jacob Crosson and De-Quawn Johnson each scored once for the Holy Spirit High School boys soccer team en route to a 2-1 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
Brendan Mackey made 21 saves and had an assist for the Spartans (2-0).
Michael Blasberg scored the lone goal for the Chiefs (0-3). TJ Cheli made 10 saves.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
John Hart scored both goals for the Wildcats (2-1). Gavin Harris made five saves. Pinelands had nine shots on goal. Garrett Sayre made seven saves for the Lions (1-1).
From Monday
Cumberland Reg. 5,
Highland Reg. 2
Jacob Bodine scored twice and had two assists for the Colts (1-1). Justin Bennett had two assists and scored once. Miguel Flores and Jason Angel each scored once. Jair Angel had one assist. Chad Mathias made eight saves.
Cherry Hill East 3,
Middle Twp. 2
David Gardner and Gavin Quinn each scored for the Panthers (2-2). Gavin Dolack made four saves.
For Cherry Hill East (3-1-1), Eddie Grant scored twice and had an assist. Rei O’Brien scored once. Matt Randall made four saves.
Bridgeton 4,
Atlantic City 1
Gustavo Leon scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-1). Luis Perez scored once and had an assist. Juan Hernandez had one goal.
For Atlantic City (0-2), Fabian Valdiviezo scored off an assist from Kervening Thelistin. Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made 11 saves.
Pitman 6,
Wildwood 0
Seamus Fynes made 14 saves for the Warriors (0-1). Alessandro Sanzone made two saves. For Pitman (2-0), Justin Ruffino and Jonny Zubert each scored twice.
Volleyball
Absegami 2,
Eastern Reg. 0,
Kailyn Fortis led the Braves (3-1) with 22 assists and six digs. Kaylin Flukey had six blocks and six digs. Middle hitters Angelina Pollino and Jackie Fortis each had eight kills.
From Monday
Our Lady of Mercy 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
The Villagers (2-1) won 25-22, 21-25, 25-22. No further information was available for OLMA. For the Caper Tigers (1-2), Olivia Krenzien led with seven service points and five aces. Joelle DuFault had seven kills and two aces. Emma Muldoon had four service points and two kills. Carley McDonald had five service points, four kills and three assists.
Cedar Creek 2,
Oakcrest 1
The Pirates (2-0) won 25-18, 18-25, 25-18. Kylie Ackerman had 30 digs for the Pirates. Nina Casselberry 14 kills and blocks. Angelina Cox had 31 assists, 11 service points and seven kills.
The Falcons fell to 0-1.
Pleasantville 2,
Mainland Reg. 1
Pleasantville won 25-18, 17-25. 25-16.
Yancely Hernandez had 18 service points, 12 aces 11 kills, 10 digs and one block for the Greyhounds (3-0). Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 16 assists, seven digs and three aces. Odrys Castillo-Mota 13 service points, two kills and two digs. Shania Watkins eight digs, six kills, two aces and one block.
For Mainland, Bella Canesi had 10 service points, four aces and two kills. Emma Zurawski had nine service points and two kills. Olivia Leap had five assists and two kills. Nikki Faragher had four assists. Franky Pilli had three aces and two kills. Kaitlyn Boggs had three kills.
Girls cross country
Middle WINS TWICE
Middle Township 15, Holy Spirit 50
Middle Township 25, Wildwood Cath. 30
Wildwood Catholic 15, Holy Spirit 50
At Middle Township
1. Sofia Jurusz MT 21:55; 2. Emily Letts MT 22:04; 3. Vanessa DeJean HS 22:23; 4. Alex Ramirez MT 22:30; 5. Sammy Andrus WC 23:12; 6. Aliya Gray-Rivera WC 23:18; 7. Jolena Cordero HS 23:31; 8. Ellie Pfaffman WC 24:34; 9. Ella McIlhenny WC 24:48; 10. Rosie Peter WC 24:58; 11. Cat Bostard MT 25:37; 12. Marian Kurz MT 25:45; 13. Emily Hess MT 25:47; 14. Julia Risko MT 25:52; 15. Camryn Diller WC 26:05.
Records: WC 1-1; HS 0-2; MT 2-0
Cape May Tech wins two
Cape May Tech 15, Oakcrest 50
Cape May Tech 26, Buena Regional 30
Buena Regional 15, Oakcrest 50
At Oakcrest
1. Hailey Carano B 22:39; 2. Lindsay Robbins CMT 23:13; 3. Jayne Seitz CMT 23:22; 4. Dani Gallo B 23:42; 5. Emie Frederick CMT 23:50; 6. Kristina Mosentoff B 24:25; 7. Abigail Tunney O 24:40; 8. Ruby Redmond CMT 25:17; 9. Madison Hoover B 25:37; 10. Alexis Sykes CMT 25:52.
Ocean City sweeps meet
Ocean City 10, Egg Harbor Twp. 31
Ocean City 18, Vineland 45
Ocean City 15, Bridgeton 50,
At Vineland
1. Olivia Shafer EHT 20:01; 2. Mikki Pomatto EHT 20:05; 3. Becca Millar OC 20:57 4. Regan Handley OC 21:36; 5. Anya Ford EHT 21:44; 6. N/A V 21:54; 7. Mary Liskiki OC 22:22; 8. Abby Maxwell OC 22:28; 9. Kailey Grimley OC 22:30; 10. Emma Sardy OC 23:35; 11. N/A B 22:44; 12. Erin Handion OC 22:54; 13. Ashley Banner OC 22:02; 14. Marissa Guido OC 23:04; 15. Vanessa Kariansans OC 23:07.
Records: N/A.
Boys cross country
St. Augustine Prep 26,
Absegami 29
At Absegami
1. Dave Kinney SA 17:50; 2. Luca Coviao SA 18:03; 3. Jarod Cushlani A 18:12; 4.Derek Michael A 18:27; 5. Nick Galinus SA 18:39 6. Jack Foley A 18:56 7. Mathias Ngo A 19:38; 8. Vinny Pollistina SA 19:38; 9. Will Cushlans A 19:58; 10. Nick Sautchina SA 19:38; 11. Matt Bishop SA 20:58; 12. Keance Joga A 21:02; 13. John Marrone SA 21:16; 14. Liam Diebat A 21:18; 15. Haian Brahabolt A 21:37.
Records— SA 1-0; A 0-1.
Oakcrest wins 2, Buena 1
Oakcrest 18, Buena Reg. 42
Oakcrest 15,Cape May Tech 49
Buena Reg. 17, Cape May Tech 41,
At Cape May County Park
1. Mike Liberty O 16:57; 2. Kyle Hartman O 17:40; 3. Jeremy Haas BR 18:21; 4. Ethan Rowley O 18:42; 5. Jake Angier O 19:16; 6. Frank Gabriel O 19:29; 7. Hayden Horsey O 19:34; 8. Zach Strouse BR 19:47; 9. Kyle Walters BR 19:50; 10. Eddie Oakley CMT 20:39.
Records— Oakcrest 2-0; Buena 1-1; CMT 0-2.
Middle Twp. 15, Wildwood Catholic 50
Holy Spirit sweeps meet
Holy Spirit 16, MiddleTwp. 46
Holy Spirit 15, Wildwood Catholic 50,
At Cape May County Park
1. Alex Dejean HS 19:21; 2. Diego Taggart HS 19:22; 3. Brady Snyder HS 19:23; 4. Jimmy Pontari HS 19:58; 5. Jon Hargest MT 20:35; 6. Edwardo Taggart HS 20:45; 7. Nick Bannan HS 20:57; 8. Luke Seddon MT 20:52; 9. Ryan Spina HS 20:55; 10. James Sawyer WC 22:07; 11. Ed Lord MT 22:09; 12. Cole Diller WC 22:13; 13. Jordan Severtino MT 22:19; 14. Johnny Lombardelli MT 22:23; 15. Zach Brown MT 23:47.
Records— HS 2-0; MT 1-1; WC 0-2.
