To read Jada Byers’ statistics is one thing.

To see him play is another.

The St. Joseph High School senior is The Press Football Player of the Year. He will be remembered as one of the best players in the Wildcats' illustrious history.

At 5-foot-7 and 170-pounds, Byers is undersized, but he didn’t let that hold him back.

“I just felt like I played with a chip on my shoulder,” Byers said. “That’s what separated me from others. To be up there (with other St. Joe standouts) feels amazing and great.”

Byers scored a South Jersey-record 102 touchdowns. He finished his career with 4,950 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.

This season, Byers scored 35 touchdowns, rushed for 1,362 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored a single-game state record 10 touchdowns in a 76-22 playoff win over Morris Catholic. St. Joseph finished the season 9-2, losing in the state Non-Public II final to Holy Spirit.

“I just want my records to motivate other kids when they come to high school,” Byers said.

His numbers — as impressive as they are — don’t come close to summing up Byers' talents. He has to be seen to be believed.

Byers made would-be tacklers consistently miss. Defenders would have the angle and close in on him only to be left grasping at air.

“His vision is amazing,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “He’s like watching a video game. He made it look easy.”

One play this season typified his career.

Byers intercepted a Timber Creek pass at the St. Joe goal line. He started running right only to cut left to avoid a would-be tackler. Byers then cut left again away from four more Timber Creek players. He finally sprinted between two more defenders into the clear and ran down the middle of the field to the end zone for a 100-yard interception return.

“I just stay patient and make one cut and get up field,” he said of his running style. “Everybody is coming full speed because they want to go for the big hit. Once I do a cut, it’s over after that.”

Byers has made a verbal commitment to continue his education and football career on a scholarship at Sacred Heart University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision school in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“A dream came true,” he said, “because I always wanted to go to college for free.”

Coach of the Year

Cedar Creek began to play varsity football in 2011.

The Pirates, under coach Tim Watson, quickly have become one of the state’s premier programs.

After finishing 4-5 last season, Cedar Creek (10-3) won the Central Jersey Group II title this season and finished as co-champions of the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division, one of the state’s toughest leagues.

Watson is The Press Coach of the Year.

“Not only did we have a strong cast of seniors, but we had a lot of young guys play,” Watson said. “These guys care about each other. I think early on we realized this was a special group.”

The Pirates have won two sectional championships and been to four sectional finals under Watson, who has a 71-27 record in nine seasons.

“He’s not just a coach for us,” senior Malachi Melton said. “He’s like everybody’s father. He’s the best coach in the world to me. He does the unexplainable. We focus on the mental game as much as we do the stuff on the field.”

Team of the Year

St. Augustine answered its critics this season.

The Hermits (7-4) finished No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and are The Press Team of the Year.

St. Augustine won plenty of games in South Jersey the past few seasons but it had its doubters around the state because it consistently lost in the playoffs to a North Jersey Non-Public power.

But this year the Hermits traveled across the Raritan Bridge to North Jersey and beat Seton Hall Prep 20-15 in the state Non-Pubic IV quarterfinal.

St. Augustine was just as impressive in the semifinals, losing to eventual champion St. Peter’s Prep 35-28 when the Marauders scored with under than 10 seconds to play.

St. Augustine Prep started the season 1-3. The Hermits, however, went 6-1, including a 21-7 win over South Jersey Group V champion Williamstown, after standout transfers wide receiver Carnell Davis, running back Kanye Udoh and linebacker Angelo Vokolos became eligible.

“We still have to get better,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said, “but at least we got a taste of what it’s all about.”

Who are this years high school football All-Stars 

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

