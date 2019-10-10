STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Jaiden Brown’s football career began with a simple suggestion from his mom, Tara.
“I was always focused on school,” he said. “I never did sports before sixth grade. My mom was like, ‘It’s time for you to start playing sports,’ so she signed me up for football.”
Five years later, the Southern Regional sophomore has emerged as one of the Shore Conference’s top players. He’s rushed for 742 yards, averaged 7.7 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns this season.
Brown is thankful his mother took the initiative.
“I’m really happy,” he said.
So is everybody connected with the Rams.
Southern (4-1) is one of the surprises of the season. The Rams host Middletown North (3-2) in a Shore Conference Constitution Division game at 7 p.m. Friday.
I love everything about football — the physicality,” Brown said. “You have to be mentally tough, too. After every play, you have to get right back up.”
Brown played his freshman season at Jackson Liberty in Jackson Township, where he rushed for 929 yards.
He and his family moved to the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township last spring because the family needed more room for Brown and his four younger siblings.
“At first, I didn’t want to move,” Brown said. “I was in high school. I didn’t want to make such a big jump. I didn’t want to leave all my friends.”
Brown, who is quick to smile, easily adjusted to his new surroundings. His exploits on the field made for a good introduction.
“At first, I was nervous,” he said. “Now, I feel like I fit in pretty well.”
Brown solidified a Southern team that had some potential. In addition to his offense, Brown has made 16 tackles and intercepted three passes at linebacker.
“We were high on this group,” Southern coach Chuck Donohue Sr. said. “But there were so many unanswered questions going in.”
Donohue had heard about Brown but had never seen him play before he arrived at Southern.
“He’s an outstanding kid,” Donohue said. “He never missed a day in the weight room (during the summer). He’s bolstered us on both sides of the ball.”
Brown is a physical runner. In a 42-32 win over Brick Memorial on Sept. 27, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Brown has the ability to beat a defender to the pylon for a touchdown. Instead, Brown veered right, lowered his shoulder, ran the would-be-tackler over and then crossed the goal line.
“I just like the contact,” Brown said. “He was right in front of me.”
Southern gets plenty of community support. But the Rams have been a .500 or just below team the past six seasons. Points have been tough to come by. Southern hasn’t had a winning season since it finished 9-3 and reached the South Jersey Group V final in 2012.
Brown has helped open up Southern’s big-play capability by allowing the Rams to take advantage of the speed they have at wide receiver.
The Rams are averaging 26 points this season. Senior quarterback Cole Robinson has thrown for six touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Hendricks averages 19.3 yards per catch.
“The last couple of years it’s been week to week and just trying to hang in until the fourth quarter,” Donohue said. “We’ve got some home-run threats. I think we’re a little bit more dangerous offensively than we’ve been in years. The kids get along really well, and things are going well. When you win, things have a tendency to go well.”
Even for the new kid in town.
