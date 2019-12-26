The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls basketball team beat Bridgeton 48-44 in the opening round of the Wolverine Tournament in Woodstown on Thursday.
OLMA will play the winner of Woodstown and Camden Charter for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and Bridgeton will play the loser in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
Jaiden Harris had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for OLMA (3-0). Sydney Prescott had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Olivia Fiocchi added five points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Ava Casale had five points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Other scorers were Jenna Ryan (2) and Drew Coyle (1).
Tatyana Chandler and Nijah Tanksley each scored 14 for Bridgeton (1-2). Jada Edwards had eight. Allannah Hadden scored four. Kiara Fuqua and Aaliyah Collins added two apiece.
Bridgeton: 6 8 17 13−44
OLMA: 13 9 13 13−48
Score at the Shore
Semifinal
Lenape 53,
No. 4 Mainland Reg. 41
Regan King, Olivia Johnstone and Kaitlyn King each scored 10 for Lenape (2-0), who beat Mainland, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, at Southern Regional High School. Claire Zhang and Dyonna Wess had eight points apiece. Kiana Gosnell added seven.
Kylee Watson scored 26 for Mainland (3-1). Madison Hafetz had six, and Kaitlyn Boggs had five. Alyssa Turner added one.
Lenape: 18 10 9 16−53
Mainland: 15 2 13 11−41
St. Thomas Aquinas 47,
Middle Twp. 33
Madison Zuday scored 14 for St. Thomas. Kelsey Ransom and Emma Boslet added 12 points apiece. Megan Herka had eight, and Kya Baker had one.
Kira Sides scored 14 for Middle (2-1). Aubrey Hunter had eight, and Kate Herlihy had seven. Maddie Barber Brianna Robinson added two points apiece.
St. Thomas will play Lenape in the tournament final.
Middle Twp.: 12 7 9 5−33
St. Thomas: 14 12 11 10−47
Consolation Round
Southern Reg. 61,
Pemberton 44
Kaela Curtin scored 18 for Southern (2-1). Sam Del Rio had 11. Sarah Lally, Alex Mattner and Summer Davis each added six. Other scorers were Kylie Conner (4), Ashley Altman (4), Molly Ciliberto (2), Casey McBride (2) and Julia Nitting (2).
Nyemah Middleton scored 19 for Pemberton (0-3). Christine Fernandez added six. Jamyra Willis and Zariya Harper scored five apiece. Other scorers were Reyanna Henderson (4), Semaria Imes (3) and Samaya Middleton (2).
Pemberton: 9 10 8 17−44
Southern: 21 16 17 7−61
Egg Harbor Twp. 46,
Northern Burlington 30
Jayla Perdomo led Egg Harbor Township with 13 points. Sierra Hegh scored 12. Lauren Baxter added nine. Other scorers were Kierstyn Zinckgraf (6), Amelia Zinckgraf (4) and Madison Israel (2). The Eagles improved to 2-1.
Haylei Archer scored 12 for Northern Burlington (0-3). Sarah Krusen had six. Heather Russell had four, and Julia Mayernik added two.
Northern Burlington: 10 8 3 9−30
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket
MaST Charter 28,
Cape May Tech 24
Anye Washington and Molly Farrell led MaST Charter with 10 points apiece at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. MaST (6-3) outscored Tech 11-5 in the third quarter to go up 22-15. Sarah Rooney, Hannah Fitzsimmons, Alexa Murphy and Olivia Behr each had two points.
Emily Pasceri topped all scorers with 16 points for Cape May Tech (0-2), and Pasceri added six rebounds and four steals. Kennedy Campbell and Izzy Schmucker added three points apiece, and Campbell had a game-high 12 rebounds. Leah Williams scored two points.
Cape May Tech will play Camden County Tech at 9 a.m. Friday in the bracket’s consolation game. MaST Charter will meet Buena Regional at 6:15 p.m. in the championship game.
MaST Charter: 4 7 11 6−28
Cape May Tech: 3 7 5 9−24
Buena Reg. 33,
Camden Tech 19
Buena led 15-13 at halftime and outscored Camden Tech 13-4 in the third quarter to go up 28-17.
Bridgette Gilliano scored 12 points and had nine rebounds and five steals for Buena (2-1), and Hailey Carano added nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Tatianna Shukovsky and Jessica Perrella added five and four points, respectively, for the Chiefs. Barbara Mobley scored two points, and Kristina Mosentoff had one.
Buena will play MaST Charter at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
For Camden Tech (0-2), Chance Daniels led with 12 points. Beyonce Knight, Brianna Wilson and Nadia Warner each scored two points, and Unique Bowan had one.
Buena Regional: 4 11 13 5−33
Camden Tech: 6 7 4 2−19
John Carlson Memorial
Semifinal
St. Dominic 28,
Cumberland Reg. 25
Erin Murphy scored 10 for St. Dominic. Samantha Fortune added six. Maddie Brannigan had five. Other scorers were Alex Tavares (4), Jade Gonzalez (2) and Serina Sebbio (1).
Taleah Robinson had 10 points for Cumberland. Skylar Robinson had eight, and Cioni Simmons added seven.
Cumberland will play the loser of Millville and Holy Cross Prep in the consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and St. Dominic will play the winner in the championship at 8 p.m.
St. Dominic: 3 7 15 3−28
Cumberland: 2 3 10 10−25
Tony Calogero Showcase
Wildwood 52,
Lower Cape May Reg. 17
Wildwood outscored Lower 32-7 in the second and third quarters combined. Imene Fathi led the Warriors (2-0) with 18 points, and Winter Favre added eight points, seven assists, 10 rebounds and three steals. Leah Benichou scored seven points, and Jenna Hans and Maya Benichou had six points apiece.
Gabby Keoughan added four points, Ava Troiano had two points and Torrence Gallo had one. For Lower (0-2), Lindsay Holden led with nine points and six rebounds, and Gabby Grey and Emma Muldoon added four points apiece.
Wildwood: 8 14 18 12−52
Lower Cape May: 5 6 1 5−17
Boys basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
Semifinal
DelCastle Tech 56,
Holy Spirit 47
Gabriel Valmond led DelCastle Tech (Delaware) with 19 points, six assists and four steals. Jaheem Gadsden scored 16 points for Delcastle (4-1). Delcastle trailed 27-17 at halftime, but outscored Spirit 23-8 in the third quarter.
Henry Rovillard scored 15 points for Holy Spirit (2-2) and Christian Kalinowski had nine. Also for the Spartans, Jahmir Smith and Joe Glenn each added six points, Jack Cella had five points, Jack Rovillard had four and Elijah Steward had two.
DelCastle Tech plays Girard College High School (Pennsylvania) at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the Bill Osborn Bracket championship game. Holy Spirit plays Friends Select School (Pennsylvania) at 11 a.m. Friday in the bracket consolation game.
Holy Spirit: 11 16 8 12−47
Delcastle Tech: 6 11 23 16−56
