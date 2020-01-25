James Longstreet had a team-leading 13 points to lead the Cape May Tech boys basketball team to a 46-42 victory over Hammonton in a nonconference game Saturday.
Longstreet made two 3-pointers for the Hawks (6-7). Orlando Torres scored 12 points. Dylan Delvecchio added 11. Devon Roach and Robbie Pennington each had four, Judah Thomas two.
Jaron Hill had 15 points for the Blue Devils (4-8). Mike Hamilton had nine points. Nick Panogopoylos scored eight, Chris Torres five, Ryan Barts three, Isreal Reyes two.
C.M. Tech:15 10 10 11−46
Hammonton:10 11 13 8−42
George Washington 69,
Wildwood 57
Diante Miles scored 19 points for Wildwood. Max McGrath added 17 points. Karl Brown and Seamus Fynes contributed six each. Omarian McNeal (5), Ernie Tri (2) and Miguel Claudio (2) also scored.
Wildwood: 14 11 11 21−57
G. Wash.: 14 18 23 14−69
Barnegat 66,
Steinert 53
Jaxon Baker scored 19 for the Bengals (10-3). Isaiah Gerena added 17. Nicholas Revello had 14. Tyler Quinn scored seven, Brendan Revello five, Logan Armstrong four.
Emanuel Obika led Steinert (4-11) with 20 points.
Steinert:11 9 15 18−53
Barnegat:17 21 16 12−66
From Friday
St. Joseph 84,
Millville 59
Daniel Skillings led the Wildcats (9-2) with 33 points. Marcus Pierce scored 24, and Ja’son Prevard added 12. Also scoring for the Wildcats: Alanas Urbonas (7), Nickvens Delva (2), Jordan Stafford (2), Arnaldo Rodriguez (2) and Devon Theophile (2).
Randy Butler scored 20 for the Thunderbolts (6-8). Romaine Rhett had 13 points, and Colby Etter scored 11. Also scoring were: Jabre Kearney (4), Raquan Ford (3), Nick Buonadonna (2), Calem Bowman (2), Jay’vion Ball (2) and Zameir Bryant (2).
ACIT 57,
Cedar Creek 37
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 18 points for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (8-5). Ja’maine Davenport added 14. James Waugh had 10. Jermaine Charles (7), McRoodjerry Cesar (3) and Zahir Davis (2) also scored.
Amaris Gresham scored seven for the Pirates (6-6). Brian Kurz and Najee Coursey added six each. Isaiah Valentin and Tyree Burrel both had four. Jon Vega (3), Elijah Smalls (3) and Kavan Houck (2) rounded out the points.
Cedar Creek: 5 9 9 14−37
ACIT: 14 15 13 15−57
Atlantic City 43,
Ocean City 42
Stephan Byard led Atlantic City with 12 points. Teriq Chapman and Frederick had nine and eight, respectively. Jones and Palms scored six apiece. Blakely added two. The Vikings improved to 10-3.
Gannon Brady scored 26 for Ocean City. Tom Finnegan scored eight. Mikes Rhodes and Joe Repetti added six and two, respectively.
AC: 11 9 14 9−43
OC: 12 15 4 11−42
Egg Harbor Twp. 47,
Lower Cape May Reg. 41
Carlos Lopez scored 21 points for the Eagles (5-8). Ethan Dodd added nine. Isaiah Glenn and JJ German contributed six each. Aaron Larramore had three and Isiah Walsh had two.
Daymon Bencivengo led the Caper Tigers (5-8) with 12 points. Archie Lawler scored 10. Joe Whitesell had eight. Tom Gault (6), Jordan Pierce (3) and Jacob Bey (2) also scored.
Lower: 9 14 12 6−41
EHT: 10 14 9 14−47
Girls basketball
Glassboro 66,
Oakcrest 40
Nay Nay Clark scored 25 points for Oakcrest (3-10). Nephtalie Dorce added nine. Priscilla Crenny, Alexia Bey and Imyah Arroyo had two points each.
Glassboro improved to 12-2.
Glassboro: 11 22 18 15−66
Oakcrest: 4 10 13 13−40
Atlantic Christian 58,
Fairfax Homeschool 54
Sydney Pearson had 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars. Cristen Winkel: had 14 points, four assists, three steals, three rebounds and two blocks. Liv Chapman had 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.
Shelby Einwechter had six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Emily Kelley added three points and three rebounds. Paige Noble had three points, two steals and two assists.
Atl. Christian:12 18 15 13−58
Fairfax: 15 9 11 19−54
From Friday
Absegami 42,
Buena Reg. 37
Haleigh Schafer led the Braves (8-4) with 27 points. Angelina Pollino added 13. Bridget Gilliano had 12 points, Hailey Carano 11 and, Gianna Hafner two.
The Chiefs fell to 5-7.
Absegami: 6 12 11 13—42
Buena: 4 11 12 10—37
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 62,
Vineland 50
Jaiden Harris led the Villagers (11-2) with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Ava Casale had 14 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Sydney Prescott scored 11. Also scoring were Drew Coyle (7) and Jenna Ryan (2).
For the Fighting Clan (4-9), Madison Ratliff had a game-high 19 points. Egypt Owens scored 13, and Mikeyla Rivera added eight. Also scoring were Samantha Jones (5), Jinelys Alvarez (3) and Julie Janetta (2).
Vineland: 8 9 16 17—50
OLMA: 15 15 13 18—62
Toms River South 55,
Lacey Twp. 48
Sarah Zimmerman scored 19 points for Lacey Township (6-7). Riley Giordano added 15. McKayla Mooney had eight and Madison MacGillivray six.
Toms River South improved to 4-9.
Lacey: 12 13 7 16−48
Toms South: 16 13 12 14−55
