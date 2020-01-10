James Waugh scored a game-high 25 points to lead the ACIT boys basketball team to a 62-40 win over Pinelands Regional in a nonconference game Friday to snap a two-game-losing streak.
Waugh added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ja’maine Davenport had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
ACIT trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but took a 25-17 lead into halftime. McRoodjerry Cesar had four points, two rebounds and a steal for the Red Hawks (5-3).
Ryan Skeie led the Wildcats (2-4) with 17 points. Rian O’Rourke scored nine, Josh Kline four, Matt Cyphert three, Anthony Falduto two, Ed Wilkinson two.
Pinelands:10 7 4 18− 40
ACIT: 9 16 20 17− 62
Millville 61
Cumberland 19
Randy Butler had 17 points for the Thunderbolts (3-5). Romaine Rhett scored eight. Jabre Kearney and Zameir Bryant each had six. Colby Etter scored five, Jaden Merrill four. Calem Bowman and Randy Butler each added three.
Raquan Ford, Zyahir Pickett, Nick Buonadonna, Jay'vion Ball and Jabbar Barriento each scored two.
For the Colts (0-8), Myles Timmons led with eight points. Ronald Smith scored five, Antonio Gil three. Victor Jacinto, Michael Willis and Davion Morris each scored one.
Cumberland:8 3 5 3− 19
Millville:12 15 17 17− 61
Wildwood 86,
Salem Tech 38
Omariam McNeal and Diante Miles each scored 20 points for the Warriors (5-3-1). McNeal added 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Miles had five rebounds and three steals. Karl Brown had 16 points. Max McGrath had nine points, four assists and three rebounds.
Joel Robinson had four rebounds and four points. Seamus Fynes had four rebounds and two points. Ethan Bruke scored six, Miguel Claudio four, Ernie Troiano three.
Salem Tech:4 8 15 11− 38
Wildwood:28 25 22 18− 86
From Thursday
Egg Harbor Twp. 67,
ACIT 55
Anthony Colon had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-5). Carlos Lopez added 11 points. DJ Germann scored 16 points, had three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Isaiah Glenn scored nine points. Ethan Dodd scored three, JJ Germann two and Aaron Larramore two.
James Waugh led the Red Hawks (4-3) with a game-high 18 points. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann had 12 points and nine rebounds. Ja’maine Davenport added 13 points and four rebounds.
Egg Harbor Twp: 14 23 11 19− 67
ACIT: 11 18 17 9− 55
Barnegat 72,
Lacey Twp. 50
Jaxon Baker led the undefeated Bengals (6-0) with a game-high 22 points. Nicholas Revello had 15 points. Isaiah Gerena added 10 points, Jared Krey seven, Brendan Revello seven, Tyler Quinn five, Ty’zon Jackson four and Shane Savastano two.
Jordan Cohen scored 14 points for the Lions (1-6). Carson Howard scored 12, Donavon Bacchetta six, Owen Tracey five, Troy Buxton four, Kalvin Kuhn two, Jason Nemcik two, Patrick Zuccarelli two, and Matt Dolan two.
Barnegat: 19 12 21 20− 72
Lacey Twp:7 11 16 16− 50
Wildwood 118,
Clayton 97
Karl Brown had 31 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (4-3-1). Omarian McNeal and Diante Miles each had 25 points. McNeal added 11 rebounds. Seamus Fynes scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Max McGrath scored 11, Joel Robinson seven.
Karl Brown led Clayton (4-4) with 28 points.
Wildwood:28 26 31 33− 118
Clayton: 22 18 26 31− 97
Wildwood Catholic 75,
Pleasantville 56
Jahlil White scored a game-high 29 points for the Crusaders (6-2), who are ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Taj Thweatt scored 16. Jared Hopping scored 10, Martin Anguelov seven, David Zarfati seven, Tom Belanson four and DaSean Lopez two,
Wildwood Catholic took control with a 22-1 run that turned a one-point lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter into a 65-43 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior, led the Greyhounds (5-3) with 19 points. Marquise McLoughlin scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Julio Sanchez scored nine, raahim Muhammad six, Michee Valeus five, Alejandro Rosado two and Noel Gonzalez one.
Wildwood Catholic (6-2) is Pleasantville (5-3) has dropped three straight.
Line score unavailable
Southern Reg. 46,
Central Reg. 30
Nick Devane and Will Devane each led the Rams (7-2) with 10 points. Jay Silva had eight points and seven rebounds. Luke Infurna had eight points and three rebounds. Jake Barbierri had four points and four rebounds. Ben Ridgway had five points and two rebounds.
Eugene Brown had 14 points for Central (3-4).
Central:7 3 10 10− 30
Clayton: 9 11 9 17− 46
Pinelands Reg. 51,
Jackson Liberty 40
Ryan Skeie had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Josh Kline had 10 assists and nine points. Anthony Falduto had nine points, five assists and three steals. Rian O’Rourke scored eight points. Ed Wilkinson had seven rebounds and four points. Darren Barreau had two points.
Pinelands: 10 15 8 18− 51
Jackson Liberty:10 4 9 17− 40
St. Joseph 53,
Middle Township 49
Dan Skillings scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats (5-1) to their fifth straight win. Jordan Stafford scored 11, Devon Theophile eight, Marcus Pierce five, Ja’son Prevard four, Urbonas two, Rodriguez two, Jada Byers one.
Matt Marino led the Panthers (2-6) with 18 points. Miles Sapp scored 14, Donald Hatcher 11 and Charles McNeal six.
St. Joseph : 17 13 14 9− 53
Middle:11 17 12 9 − 49
Paulsboro 68,
Bridgeton 64 OT
Jabril Bowman scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (2-5). Antonio Sydnor had 18, Angel Smith eight, Walt Williams seven, Deshawn Mosley six, Domitris Mosley three and Dallas Carper two.
Keyshun Sanders led the Red Raiders (4-4)with 27 points and eight rebounds.
Bridgeton:11 6 17 24 6− 50
Paulsboro: 15 16 14 13 10− 68
