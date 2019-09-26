Jillian Jankowski scored the winning goal Thursday for the Barnegat High School girls soccer team in a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in a Shore Conference B-South Division game.
Barnegat (7-1), No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 had 16 shots on goal but only needed the one from Jankowski to win.
Manchester Township (2-9) goalie Morgan Brustman made 12 saves.
From Wednesday
Wildwood Catholic 1,
Buena Regional 1
Wildwood Catholic’s Ivy Bolle and Buena’s Sophia Ridolfo each scored in the first half. The Crusaders moved to 5-2-2, Buena to 4-0-3.
