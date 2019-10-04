LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School football team faced its biggest challenge this season when it hosted Clearview Regional on Friday night.
And the undefeated Mustangs rose to the occasion.
Mainland scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 14-7 victory over the Pioneers in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
The Mustangs improved to 5-0.
“It feels great,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said. “It feels great. It was a big game for playoff implications. So, this is one we really wanted to get, especially at home.”
JaQuan Mace played a role in both touchdowns for Mainland.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Zack Graziotto pitched it to Mace who then connected with Dan Misa for a 29-yard touchdown that tied the game 7-7.
The score was set up after Dennis Moreno, who also had a forced fumble, blocked a punt with 36 seconds left in the third quarter, which gave Mainland its best starting field position of the game.
“It is awesome,” said Mace, 17, of Somers Point. “We knew at half that we had to come out strong. We missed some opportunities in the first half. It feels good.”
Clearview (4-2) missed a 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs then marched down the field to the Pioneers’ 10-yard line before they turned the ball over with 2:26 left.
But the Mainland defense forced a three-and-out, which gave it possession with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
With 14 seconds left, Graziotto hit Mace in the left-corner of the end zone to complete the comeback.
Graziotto finished with 152 passing yards.
“I told them we had to pull together as a team,” Smith said. “We made a few adjustments, especially offensively. We love playing here at ‘The Corral.’ That’s what we said at halftime, we have to defend ‘The Corral.’”
Mace was all smiles after the game.
“It is great,” he said. “But we have to stay focused now on the rest of the season.”
Mainland is fighting with Ocean City for first-place in the Independence Division. The Red Raiders (4-1) suffered a 35-3 loss to St. Augustine Prep on Friday.
The Mustangs host Ocean City at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Both teams are undefeated in divisional play.
“Well,” Smith said, “we will see what happens with that stuff.”
Mace echoed his coach.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” he said. “There’s next week first.”
Chad Black threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Troy Black on the last play of the first quarter for the Pioneers’ lone score.
Mainland freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace, JaQuan’s younger brother, rushed for 72 yards.
The Mustangs’ Elijah Williams had an interception on defense in the second quarter when Clearview was threatening.
Mainland next hosts divisional opponent Oakcrest at 6 p.m. Friday.
“There’s a lot of things we probably need to brush up on,” Smith said. “We will watch that in the films. We will enjoy this victory tonight, and then it’s on to Oakcrest.”
Clearview 7 0 0 0— 7
Mainland 0 0 0 14— 14
FIRST QUARTER
CR— T. Black 25 pass from C. Black (Logan kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR— Misa 29 pass from Mace (Panas kick)
MR— Mace 4 pass from Graziotto (Panas kick)
Records — Mainland 5-0; Clearview 4-2.
