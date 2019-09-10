Jasmine LeClair scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the second overtime, to lead the Oakcrest High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 over Winslow Township in a nonconference game Tuesday.
LeClair, who tied the game in the second half with her first goal, scored with about three minutes remaining in the second overtime to complete the comeback. Hannah Curcio scored the first goal for the Falcons in the first half.
Gabbie Gibson made 10 saves for Oakcrest (1-1).
Wildwood Catholic 8
Cape May Tech 0
Kimmy Casiello scored five goals for the Crusaders (1-1).
Marianna Papazoglou scored twice. Mia Caso scored once. Leona Macrina made five saves.
Hailey Pinto made 12 saves for the Hawks (0-2). Sammi Jenison made six saves.
Southern Reg. 8
Toms River South 2
Hailey Hochstrasser scored twice and had two assists for the Rams (3-0).
Gianna Simon scored twice. Alexandra Mattner and Ashley Altman had two assists. Karagan Bulger, Brookelle Kline and Stefani Leonard each scored once. Megan Lockwood had one assist and one goal. Southern had 21 shots on goal.
From Monday
Atlantic City 4
BridGeton 2
Atlantic City, which just started a varsity program this fall, won its season-opening game. Maddie Brestle scored three goals for the Vikings (1-0). Gabrielle Hendri scored once. Anette Bautista Escabedo, a freshman, had an assist.
Millville 6,
ACIT 0
Kylie Giordano scored twice for the Thunderbolts (3-0).
Olivia Giordano, Kelsey Andres and Tanasia Stevenson each scored once. Kira Parsons made three saves.
Chloe Beasley made six saves for ACIT, and Gabriella Cotto made seven saves.
Cumberland Reg. 3
Oakcrest 0
Corinne Morgan scored twice for the Colts (1-1).
Alicia Jones had two assists and scored once. Olivia Vanelli made five saves. Gabbie Gibson made nine saves for the Falcons (0-1).
Egg Harbor Twp. 7
Vineland 0
Niki Danz scored times for the Eagles (2-0).
Casey Biglan scored twice, and Gabby Germann scored once. Grace Baumgartel made five saves in the the shutout, which was her second so far this season.
The Fighting Clan fell to 0-2.
Ocean City 4,
Absegami 0
Faith Slimmer scored three goals and had an assist for the Red Raiders (1-0).
Summer Reimet scored once. Paige Panico had two assists. Abbey Fenton made three saves.
Rebecca Silipena made three saves for the Braves (2-1). Shelby Cressman made two saves.
PITMAN 6,
Wildwood 1
Jenna Hans scored for the Warriors (0-1). The goaltender information was unavailable. For Pitman (2-1), Angelina Bluford scored twice.
Field hockey
From Monday
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Bridgeton 1
Jette Trumbauer scored twice for EHT (2-2).
Alexis Gray, Kaitlyn Riggs, Samantha Wolfson and Taylor Wright each scored once. Wright, Madison Hannan and Anna Smith each had an assist.
Mikiya Mosley scored for the Bulldogs (2-2). Kiara Fuega made 32 saves.
Ocean City 7,
Atlantic City 0
Chloe Prettyman and Olivia Vanesko each scored twice for the Red Raiders. Prettyman also had an assist. Molly Reardon, Tara McNally and Nya Gilchrist each scored once and had an assist. Ocean City had 19 shots on goal.
Girls tennis
Millville 4,
Ocean City 1
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-1. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Brynn Bowman 7-5, 6-3. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Kate Carter 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Ashley Devlin and Emily Tumelty 7-6, (7-3), 6-4. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher M d. Brooke Powell and Charis Holmes 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Records—Millville 3-0; Ocean City 0-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Singles—Emily Worster d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Viktoria Simonsen d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Veronica butler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs de. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin d. Gianna Leslie-Shelby Fulmer 6-0, 6-0.
Records— Lower Cape May 3-0; Buena 0-2.
Pinelands Reg. 3,
Monmouth Reg. 2
At Monmouth Reg.
Singles—Alexa Muller MR d. Saige Pharo 6-1, 6-4; Britney Azzara PR d. Stefanie Wolff 6-2, 6-0; Olivia Boles MR d. Angie Papa 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles—Holly Meyer-Carli Along PR d. Kaitlin Hintelm-Sarah Vlada 6-3, 6-3; Emily Kaszuba-Courtney Burns Pr d. Larissa Olara-Lara Valiede 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Records— Pinelands 1-2; Monmouth N/A.
From Monday
Lower Cape May REG. 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Emily Worster d. Yani Mcneil 6-1, 6-2; Viktoria Simonsen d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-3, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Imane Wicks 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs de. Christie Paul-Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-0; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin d. Keanni Dupont-Ke’Najia Jamison 6-3, 6-2.
Records— LCM 2-0; Pleasantville 1-2.
Egg Harbor Township 3,
Absegami 2,
At Absegami
Singles— Sarbjeet Devi A d. Samantha Phung 6-2, 6-1; Olivia Hughes A d. Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-2; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Kaelin Kwok 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall EHT d. Cassandra DeStefano-Simone Graziano 6-1, 6-0; Emma Lynch-Madison Braithwaite EHT d. Aleeza Moschella-Dhara Patel 6-0, 6-1.
Records— EHT 2-0; Absegami 1-1.
Egg Harbor Township 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Atlantic City
Singles— Samantha Phung d. Juliet Loftus 6-1, 6-0; Ema Cadacio d. Madison Condurso 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 Jamie Theophall d. Mayla Burns 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles— Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 6-3, 6-3; Emma Lynch-Cecilia Munoz d. Serena Su-Ajra Jabin 6-4, 6-4
Records—EHT 3-0; Atlantic City 0-3.
