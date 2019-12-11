After two seasons, Jason Downey stepped down as head coach of the Holy Spirit High School baseball team Monday.
Downey guided the Spartans to a 32-17 record and two consecutive South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal appearances. Downey was the Spartans’ assistant coach from 2014-2017 under athletic director Steve Normane.
Holy Spirit won the state Non-Public B title in 2015, and advanced to the semifinals in 2016.
Downey could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“Jason did a great job with our baseball program,” Normane said. “I felt very comfortable two years ago turning over the program to him. He was very successful and very organized. Besides being a great coach, he taught our baseball players important life lessons.”
Downey, who also served as director of enrollment at Holy Spirit, recently received a job offer that was better suited for his family, Normane said. Downey and his wife, Alicia, have two children and are expecting a third in April.
Alicia is the girls soccer coach at Holy Spirit.
“I consider him to be a tremendous baseball coach, a tremendous person and, even more important, I consider him a great friend,” Normane said. “This made the most sense for him and his family. We are very happy for him.”
