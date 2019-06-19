From now on, Jeff Wunder's visits to Cape May National Golf Club will be restricted to the weekly Monday men's league in the summer and the occasional round with friends.

His tenure as head coach of the Lower Cape May Regional High School golf team, which plays its matches at CMN, is ending after 21 seasons.

"It just feels like the right time for me," Wunder, 53, said Wednesday. "It's been a great run, and I wouldn't change a thing. But it's time for me to move onto something else."

Wunder, a 1983 Lower Cape May graduate who grew up in Cape May, served as co-coach with Jim Ridgeway for 10 seasons from 1999 to 2008 and was the head coach for the last 11 seasons.

The Caper Tigers were annually considered among the top programs in the Cape-Atlantic League during his reign. They were 275-130 in dual matches, winning CAL conference championships in 2004 (American Conference) and 2007 (National Conference). The 2007 team also won the South-Central Group II sectional title.

"I'd really like to give a shoutout to (owner) Bob Mullock and the staff and Cape May National," Wunder said. "They've always been a tremendous help."

In addition to golf, Wunder served as Lower Cape May's head football coach for 11 seasons, from 1992 to 2003. He later became an assistant coach under former coach Mike Wilson. Before joining the golf program, he was an assistant under legendary baseball coach Jack Weeks for seven seasons.

Although he's giving up coaching, Wunder will remain at the school as a physical education teacher and will also continue to help out as site manager, scorekeeper and/or clock operator at home basketball and football games, and wrestling matches.

"I'm still going to be very involved with everything," he said. "I'll be helping out as much as I can."

