Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez scored the lone goal ast the ACIT boys soccer team beat Atlantic City 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.
Niko Rzotkiewicz made three saves for the Hawks (3-4).
Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made nine saves for the Vikings (1-6).
Middle Twp. 3
Ocean City 2
Brendon Bartha had two assists and scored once for the Panthers (6-3). David Gardner had an assist and scored once. Anthony Avila scored once. Braiden Scarpa made five saves.
Ori Levy-Smith scored twice for the Red Raiders (1-3). Kyle Plenn made three saves.
Bridgeton 3
Wildwood Catholic 2
Sean Dougherty scored twice for the Crusaders. Scott Fiore and Matt Moretti each had an assist. No other information was available.
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Millville 0
Ahmad Brock scored twice for the Eagles. Burak Cimen scored once and had an assist. Jayden Guy had an assist. Tyler Weller made four saves for the shutout. The Eagles had 15 shots on goal.
Nate Goranson made 12 saves for the Thunderbolts.
Oakcrest 4,
Absegami 0
Gabe Paz scored twice for the Falcons. Mason Stokes had two assists. Asembo Augo and Scott Creighton each scored once. Juan Gonzalez had an assist. Ryan Liberty made five saves. Oakcrest, No. 8 in the Press Elite 11, improved to 7-0.
Paul Ford scored the lone goal for Absegami. Santino Giacomo made 17 saves.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Cedar Creek 0
Ryan Pellegrino scored twice for the Mustangs (5-3). Cooper McKinney had three assists. Nick Bozzi scored once and had an assist. Devon Ford scored once. Zach Matik made eight saves.
Hunter McDonald made 12 saves for the Pirates (2-4).
Cape May Tech 4
St. Joseph 0
Scotty Wiltshire scored twice for the Hawks (4-3). Zach Kershaw scored once and had an assist. Adam Dille scored once. Charles France had an assist. Lucas Gehring made nine nine saves.
The Wildcats fell to 0-6.
Southern Reg. 5
Shawnee 0
Brandon Notte scored twice and had an assist for the Rams (6-0-1). Kevin Kiernan scored once. Ryan Leavitt, Christian Cirulli and Luke Hart each had an assist. Kayce Bennet made 10 saves.
Shawnee fell to 5-2-1.
Atlantic Christian 4,
Calvary 1
Ben Noble had two assists and scored once for the Cougars. Luke Phillips and Moges Johnson each scored once. Cruz Lewis had one assist. Aaron Glancey scored once. Mark Rosie made seven saves.
Clayton 2
Wildwood 0
Seamus Fynes made 12 saves for the Warriors (0-6-1). Clayton improved to 6-2.
