John Devlin scored a pin in 40 seconds to help Absegami High School wrestling defeat Ocean City 57-21 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet.

Devlin beat Ocean City’s Jon Wootton to win the 120-pound bout. The Braves’ Angel Gonzalez-Castillo pinned Matt Christy in 3 minutes, 30 seconds at 220 pounds.

Nick Sannino scored a 20-second pin for the Red Raiders at 285 pounds against Jesus Martinez-Ruiz.

Absegami 57,

Ocean City 21

106—Tyler Foulke A p. Dominic Morrill (1:19); 113—Sean Cowan A p. Gavin Gregorec (3:41); 120—John Devlin A p. Jon Wootton (:40); 126—Frank Gargione A p. Mike Young (1:15); 132—Corbin Saul A d. Louie Williams 7-1; 138—Charley Cossaboone O p. Bhavya Rama (:50); 145—Tommy Oves O p. Josh Satre (:47); 152—Ethan Zeck A p. Jacob Wilson (3:59); 160—Joey Garcia O d. Quinn McLaughlin 3-2; 170—George Rhodes A p. Sam Williams (2:56); 182—Isaac Ingram A p. Aiden Fisher (3:26); 195—Mikal Taylor A p. Aidan Nelson (4:52); 220—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A p. Matt Christy (3:03); 285—Nick Sannino O p. Jesus Martinez-ruiz (:20).

Records—NA.

Match began at 152

From Monday

Barnegat 60,

Manasquan 15

106—Anthony Ryan B by forfeit; 113—Jorge Ramos B by forfeit; 120—Peter Berlin M d. Miguel Sendecki 4-2; 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. Kieran Paselak 1:04; 132—David Lisk p. Michael Pizza 1:24; 138—Jake Edwards M p. Joseph DiFrancesco :58; 145—Anthony Cogliano p. America Garay 3:26; 152—Lucas Holland B p. Lia Mendoza 5:17; 160—Matthew Giarratano B by forfeit; 170—Mason Bayer B by forfeit; 182—Rashidi Alleyne B by forfeit; 195—Double forfeit; 220—Ryan Buckley B by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. Frederick Ecke 1:35.

Records—Manasquan 2-13; Barnegat 7-4.

Match began at 120

