Jorja Hibschman scored the game-winning goal to lead the Millville High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.
Casey Etter had the assist for the Thunderbolts (6-1). Alyssa McIsaac made seven saves.
Rebecca Macchia made eight saves for the Eagles (5-5).
Ocean City 3,
Mainland Reg. 0
Chloe Prettyman, Nya Gilchrist and Tara McNally scored for the Red Raiders. Prettyman also had two assists. Nora Bridgeford made eight saves.
Michaela Brady had four saves for the Mustangs.
Hammonton 1,
GCIT 0
Julia Gagliardi scored for the Blue Devils (3-6). Alexis DeRosa made eight saves.
GCIT fell to (3-6).
Absegami 9,
Bridgeton 0
Amber Conway and Makayla Edwards each scored twice for the Braves (4-6). Maddy Hough, Madison Burns, Kelly Askins, Brooke Felix and Livia Pino each scored once. Felix had two assists. Conway had one assist. Kayla Ospina made two saves.
Kiara Fuqua had nine saves for Bridgeton (0-7).
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Cedar Creek 0
Reese Bracken scored all three goals for the Caper Tigers. Madi Schiffbauer had one assist. Makayla Hueber made eight saves.
Gabbie Luko made 16 saves for the Pirates.
Point Pleasant Boro. 3,
Barnegat 2
Point Pleasant Borough (10-0) had goals from Cassie Campbell, Jordan Carr and Maddie Jordan.
Campbell had an assist. Breanna Ruiz made four saves.
Madeline Schleicher and Shannon Schiverea scored for Barnegat (7-2-1). Patricia Tanola had 11 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.