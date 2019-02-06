Josh Wright sank an off-balance, 23-foot 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give the Cape May Tech boys basketball team a 51-50 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Wednesday night.
Wright’s basket came after Lower took a 50-48 lead when Pat Moore sank two foul shots with 7.7 seconds left.
Cape May Tech inbounded to Wright, who dribbled to the right wing and sank the winning shot.
Cape May Tech had led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter. Lower rallied behind the 3-oint shooting of Jordan Pierce.
Tom Gault of Lower sank two foul shots with 26.4 seconds left to tie the game at 48.
Wright finished with 20 points. Ronnie Jackson led Lower with 17. Cape May Tech is 10-9, while Lower falls to 15-5.
CMT – Castro 4, Delvecchio 10, Hoffman 2, Lynch 5, Sadler 6, Wright 10
LCM – Durham 6, Gault 7, Jackson 17, Lugo 4, Moore 7, Pierce 9
Vineland 68, Egg Harbor Township 57
Vineland (11-6) stayed in contention for a Cape-Atlantic League tournament berth with the win.
D.J. Campbell led Vineland with 27. Anthony Davis added 17 for the Fighting Clan. Jordan Sweeney led EHT with 21.
Vineland 21 14 13 20 – 68
EHT – 7 21 18 11 – 57
VL – Blakely 6, Campbell 27, Davis 17, Diggs 8, Jackson 2, Powell 6, Shaw 2
EHT – Colon 6, E. Dodd 6, M. Dodd 12, Germann 6, Muhammad 6, Sweeney 21
Girls Basketball
Ocean City 50, Absegami 44
Emma Finnegan scored 17 points to lead the Red Raiders to the win in this Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. Ocean City (14-4) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
The game was tied at 33 after three quarters. Danielle Donoghue sank four free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Elizabeth Picardi led Absegami with 15.
Ocean City 9 7 17 17 – 50
Absegami 5 11 17 11 – 44
OC – Donoghue 11, Finnegan 17, Fenton 3, Hoffman 6, Holt 7, Rolls 6
AB – Clarke 6, Fortis 2, Getter 1, Hafner 8, Picardi 15, Schafer 12
Millville 48, Bridgeton 44
The Thunderbolts (8-11) continued their late-season resurgence with their fifth win in their last six games.
Tanazha Ford led Millville with 17 points. Fatimah Owens scored 16 for the winners.
Bridgeton 7 6 16 15 – 44
Millville 12 14 11 11 – 48
MV – Street 1, Owens 16, Baldasarri 6, DeBarry 7, Ford 17, Williams 1
Mainland Regional 45, Holy Spirit 31
The Mustangs won their 10th straight. Kylee Watson led Mainland with 15. Camryn Dirkes added 11. Mainland (18-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
LEAP Academy 56, OLMA 21
Brizel Harvey-Carr scored 40 to lead LEAP to the win. Freshman guard Nina Ceccanecchio had 12 points, two steals and two blocks for OLMA, which fell to 11-7.
