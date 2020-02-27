Southern Regional High School senior Kaela Curtin scored her 1,000th career point Thursday in the Rams’ 69-38 loss to Middletown South in a Shore Conference interdivision game.
Curtin and Sam Del Rio scored 10 apiece for Southern (11-14). Molly Ciliberto and Summer Davis each added six. Sarah Lally (2) and Cuinn Deely (2) also scored.
For Middletown South (13-10), Kayla Richardson scored 18. Stephanie Mayerhofer added 15. Abygail Doherty and Isabella Orlando scored eight apiece. Other scorers were Beth Rankin (5), Emily Russo (4), Renee Wells (4), Lara Brennan (3), Lauren Winant (2) and Grace Meehan (2).
Middletown: 12 18 21 19−69
Southern: 7 8 11 12−38
Oakcrest 58,
Cape May Tech 38
Nay Nay Clark led Oakcrest (9-15) with 32 points to close the regular season with a three-win run. Nephtalie Dorce added five. Jackie Cooper had six. Priscilla Crenny, MaNaijah Scott and Lexi Bey finished with four. Jasmine Le’Clair had three.
Kennedy Campbell scored 22 points for Cape May Tech. Emily Pasceri contributed eight and Alex Garcia, four. Leah Williams and Alyssa Gery had two each.
CMT: 2 8 11 17−38
Oakcrest: 17 7 13 21−58
ACIT 53,
Cedar Creek 34
Grace Speer scored 19 for ACIT (16-9). Cea’anai Jackson added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Nyasia Grant scored eight. Julianna Montero (6), Jakyra Williams (4) and Sa’Daiyah Taylor (2) also scored.
Abby Gunnels and Tay Tay Parker scored 11 apiece for Cedar Creek (8-17). Ashley Nicolichia had seven, and Gabbie Luko finished with five.
Cedar Creek: 6 5 10 13−34
ACIT: 15 12 18 8−53
Howell 50,
Lacey Twp. 39
Sarah Zimmerman led Lacey Township (10-14) with 17 points. Riley Mahan and McKayla Mooney added six each. Cayli Biele and Madison MacGillivray both finished with four. Riley Giordano had two.
Howell improved to 14-12.
Lacey: 9 11 10 9−39
Howell: 13 11 11 15−50
Hammonton 60,
Vineland 41
Jada Thompson scored 24 points for Hammonton (17-8). Emma Peretti contributed 22 and Kristina Washington had nine. Remy Smith and Ava Divello added three and two, respectively.
Egypt Owens led Vineland (6-17) with 21 points. Madison Ratliff and Jinelys Alvarez both finished with three. Samantha Jones and Mikeyla Rivera had two each.
Vineland: 9 14 9 9−41
Hammonton: 22 8 14 16−60
From Wednesday
Brick Mem. 61,
Barnegat 48
Kya Joseph led Barnegat (8-16) with 24 points. Ashley Pringle added 12, and Sofia Gialanella finished with four. Cara McCoy and Erin Breyta had three and two, respectively.
Brick Memorial improved to 8-16.
Barnegat: 12 9 10 17−48
Brick: 14 19 20 8−61
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
Millville 62,
Lower Cape May Reg. 57
Colby Etter scored 23 points for Millville (11-14). Randy Butler contributed 10 and Romaine Rhett nine. Jabre Kearney added seven, and Jay’vion Ball had five.
Daymon Bencivengo, Tom Gault and Jordan Pierce finished with 10 each for Lower Cape May Regional (10-15). Jacob Bey and Joe Whitesell had eight and three, respectively.
Millville: 15 16 14 17−62
LCMR: 4 10 17 26−57
