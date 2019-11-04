Kailyn Fortis had a team-leading 24 assists to lead the 10th-seeded Absegami high School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over 23rd-seeded Nutley in the state Group III first round Monday.
The Game scores were 25-7, 25-13.
Fortis added two kills and two digs.
The Braves (21-2) will play the winner of seventh-seeded Brick Memorial and 26th-seeded Snyder in the second round Thursday.
Kaylin Flukey had 10 kills, five digs and an assist. Jacqueline Fortis had six digs, five kills and two aces. Radhika Pandya had four digs and three kills. Ashley Solano had five digs. Angelina Pollino had nine digs and seven kills.
state Group IV
first round
(4) Southern Reg. 2,
(29) Hackensack 0
The fourth-seeded Rams (30-3) won 25-8, 25-12.
Stephanie Soares led with 10 assists and six digs.
Erin Alegre had six service points and two digs. Riley Vaughn had fiver service points and two aces. Rachael Pharo had eight service points, three aces and two kills.
Gianna Schiattarella had four kills, three aces and three service points.
Southern will host 20th-seeded Washington Township in the second round Thursday.
state Group III
first round
(2) Colonia 2,
(31) Mainland Reg. 0
Gianna Moreira had 21 assists and four digs for Colonia (23-3).
Sophia Wintonick had 12 digs and two assists. Emma Moran had seven kills and six digs. Colonia hosts 18th-seeded Chatham in the second round Thursday.
The Mustangs finished their season 12-10.
