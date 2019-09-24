Kate Carter won third singles Tuesday for Ocean City High School's girls tennis over Kaelin Kwok of Absegami High School 6-0, 6-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match that went 5-0 for Ocean City.
Jordan Moyer of Ocean City beat Sarbjeet Devi at first singles. Brynn Bowman defeated Olivia Hughes 6-3, 6-3 at second singles.
Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell beat Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles.
Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes won over Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.
Ocean City is 6-2. Absegami fell to 3-7.
Midddle Twp. 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Samantha Braun M d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-1. Abigail Smith M d. M'ya Jones 6-0, 6-0. Sarina Wen M d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc M d. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez 6-2, 6-0. Samantha Payne and Aislin Robb M d. Veronica Butler and Gianna Leslie 6-2, 6-3.
Records—Middle Twp. 4-8, Buena Reg. 0-8.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles—Emily Worster L d. Annika Marks 6-1, 6-3. Viktoria Simonsen L d. Charlotte Squillace 6-0, 6-2. Delaney Brown L d. Allie Fiore 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Amanda Bogel and Sophia Elliott 6-2, 6-1. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan L d. Emma Nolan and Gianna Balestriere 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Lower 8-2, Wildwood Catholic 1-6.
Donovan Catholic 5,
Pinelands Reg. 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Ava Cahill d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0; Mara Stapleton d. Britney Azzara 6-0, 6-0; Emma Conrad d. Angie Papa 6-1, 6-2,
Doubles— Hannah Beaverton-Nikki Tarabatha d. Holly Meyer-Carli King 6-1, 6-1; Katie Polo-Becca Karavaugh d. Alyssa Hadzovic-Courtney Burns 6-1, 6-4, 10-4.
Records— Pinelands 3-6; Donovan Catholic 8-1.
