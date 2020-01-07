Katie McClintock won two individual races to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team to a 116-54 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Tuesday.
McClintock won the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 23.18 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (4:25.73). McClintock, along with Summer Cassidy Madeline Falk and Grace Gallagher won the 200 medley relay (2:03.76).
Gallagher also won the 50 freestyle (28.61) for the Mustangs (7-0).
For the Vikings (3-3), Megan Fox won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.07.
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— MR (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Madeline Falk, Grace Gallagher) 2:03.76; 200 Freestyle— Megan Fox AC 2:10.07; 200 IM— McClintock MR 2:23.18; 50 Freestyle— Gallagher MR 28.61; 100 Butterfly— Falk MR 1:11.50; 100 Freestyle— Monica Iordanov MR 1:02.27; 500 Freestyle— McClintock MR 4:25.73; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (Falk, Rileigh Booth, Julia Goodman, Iordanov) 1:56.99; 100 Backstroke— Cassidy MR 1:10.17; 100 Breaststroke— Sarah Tran AC 1:22.87; 400 Freestyle Relay— AC (Gallagher, Goodman, Iordanov, McClintock) 4:10.32.
Records— Mainland 7-0; Atlantic City 3-3.
Middle Twp. 110,
Holy Spirit 57
At Cape May Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— HS (Halle Burns, Grace Kaplan, Cass Ross, Elle Summers) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Sophie Bosacco M N/A; 200 IM— Serena Wen M N/A; 50 Freestyle— Braun M N/A; 100 Butterfly— Patel M N/A; 100 Freestyle— Braun M N/A; 500 Freestyle— Ana Bond M N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Bastard, Patel, Wen, Braun); 100 Backstroke— Bosacco M N/A; 100 Breaststroke— Grace Kaplan HS N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Braun Patel Jamison Risko) N/A.
Records— N/A
Southern Reg. 104,
Toms River South 66
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—TR (Sam Dugan, Anastasia Vasilakis, Jade Tricomy, Ava Cloupe) 2:00.02; 200 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague SR 2:06.99; 200 IM—Anastasia Vasilakis TR 2:23.47; 50 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro SR 26.20; 100 Butterfly— Jade Tricomy TR 1:06.21; 100 Freestyle— Mya Pierson SR 58.67; 400 Freestyle— Vasilakis TR 5:44.55; 200 Freestyle Relay— SR (Olivia Auge, Jessica Paulillo, Pierson, Malandro) 1:47.89; 100 Backstroke—Sam Dugan TR 1:04.54; 100 Breaststroke— Payton Nork SR 1:17.94; 400 Freestyle Relay— SR (Kaylyn Iusan, Pierson, Sprague, Malandro) 4:02.94.
Records— Southern 7-0.
Ocean City 129,
Absegami 39
At Ocean City Aquatics and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay— O (Emily Myers, Brooke Powell, Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman) 2:19.77; 200 Freestyle— Vanna Kelly O 2:31.30; 200 IM— Ava Kelly O 2:55.77; 50 Freestyle— Myers O 31.50; 100 Butterfly— Stephanie Ruales A 1:21.22; 100 Freestyle— V. Kelly O 1:09.83; 400 Freestyle— Sydney Rossiter O 5:27.07; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Powell, Pagan, Bowman, Myers) 2:06.80; 100 Backstroke— Sydney Smith O 1:18.74; 100 Breaststroke— Bowman O 1:25.73; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Rossiter, V. Kelly, A. Kelly, Morgan Decosta) 4:52.26.
Records— Ocean City 4-1-1, Absegami 0-4.
Cape May Tech 118,
Our Lady of Mercy 50
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (C. Volkmann, L. Kazan, I. Rossi, L Sepers) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Cameron Muir C 2:19.72; 200 IM— Kaitlyn Crouthamel C 2:16.98; 50 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins C 27.08; 100 Butterfly— Jayne Seitz C 1:15.65; 100 Freestyle— Cameron Muir CMT 1:06.13; 00 Freestyle—Robbins C 5:35.54; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Crouthamel, Alyssa Hicks, Muir, Robbins) 1:53.12; 100 Backstroke— Crouthamel C 1:04.98; 100 Breaststroke— Fredericks C 1:24.82; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Muir, Ruby Redmond, Robbins, Crouthamel) 4:14.82
Records— N/A
Boys swimming
Middle Twp. 101,
Holy Spirit 69
At Cape May Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Johnny Lombardelli, Ethan Bossuyt, Brendon Bartha, Chase McCray) 2:05.02; 200 Freestyle— Phil Seeger HS N/A; 200 IM—Brendon Bartha MT 2:21.28; 50 Freestyle— Sean Burns HS N/A; 100 Butterfly— Bartha MT 1:08.42; 100 Freestyle— Seeger HS N/A; 500 Freestyle— Ian Valiante HS N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay— MT (Rodrigo Encinas, Kai Wood, Chase McCray, Bartha) 1:53.46; 100 Backstroke— John Lombardelli Mt 1:10.28; 100 Breaststroke— Ethan Bossuyt MT 1:14.39; 400 Freestyle Relay— HS (Valiente,Aiden Driscoll, Seeger,Michael Baguski) N/A.
Records— N/A
MAINLAND Reg. 122,
Atlantic City 50
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— MR (James Bradley, Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Ryan Brown) 2:01.65; 200 Freestyle— Evan Denn MR 2:11.00; 200 IM— Bradley MR 2:26.24; 50 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt MR 24.85; 100 Butterfly— Cole Garbutt MR 1:02.62; 100 Freestyle— L. Garbutt MR 55.46; 500 Freestyle—Denn MR 4:32.06; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (C. Garbutt, Mason Bushay, Charlie Sher, L. Garbutt); 100 Backstroke— Bradley MR 1:06.17; 100 Breaststroke—C. Garbutt MR 1:12.24; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Sher, Denn, Brown, L. Garbutt) 4:00.35
Records—Mainland 7-0; Atlantic City 2-4.
Ocean City 117,
Absegami 52
At Ocean City Aquatics and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay— O (Steve Gooden, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong, Dom DiPilato) 2:03.19; 200 Freestyle— Tanner Driscoll O 2:13.46; 200 IM— Gooden O 2:26.11; 50 Freestyle— Pat Armstrong O 26.76; 100 Butterfly— Adam Bailey A 1:06.55; 100 Freestyle— Armstrong O 59.50; 400 Freestyle— Johnny Sahl A 4:48.34; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Gooden, McCarron, DiPilato, Armstrong) 1:49.89; 100 Backstroke— Matthew Woodside O 1:09.50; 100 Breaststroke— McCarron O 1:19.23; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Christopher Douglass, Andrew Zhang, Joey Sica, Ali Mohommad) 4:32.55.
Records— Ocean City 4-3, Absegami 0-4.
Southern Reg. 97,
Toms River South 73
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— T (Chase Garret, Dylan Citta, Vasilios Vasilakis, Liam Mackle) 1:44.95; 200 Freestyle— Kristian Werner S 1:55.78; 200 IM— Citta T 1:59.57; 50 Freestyle— Vasilakis T 22.98; 100 Butterfly— Beck Jaffe S 1:00.48; 100 Freestyle— Vasilakis T 52.93; 500 Freestyle— Werner S 5:22.16; 200 Freestyle Relay— T (Citta, Mackle, Jack Parks, Vasilakis); 100 Backstroke— Noah Harvey S 1:02.96; 100 Breaststroke— Citta T 58.72; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Werner, Jaffe, Harvey, Jackson Hughes).
Records— Southern 8-0, Toms River South 4-1.
Boys, girls bowling
Boys
Kingsway Reg. 2, Hammonton 2: K: Jake Held (204 game, 581 series), Garret Patella (192 game, 538 series). H: James Colasurdo (209 game, 542 series), Dylan Scarpato (209 game, 506 series).
Girls
Hammonton 3, Kingsway Reg. 1: H: Ashlynne Scardino (156 game, 411 series), Samantha Immendorf (120 game, 347 series). K: Jules Crisfulla (139 game, 402 series), Abby Matthias (143 game, 378 series).
Wrestling
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 43,
Donovan Catholic 29
106— Aidan Ott LT by forfeit; 113— Mason Heck LT md. DC 10-0; 120— DC d. Andre Ferrauiolo LT 7-2; 126— DC md. Vinny Fantasia LT 10-1; 132— DC p. Tyler Santana LT (5:03); 138— Colin Rolak LT d. DC 8-4; 145— DC p. Justin Cilento LT (3:53); 152— DC md. Michael Angelo Santiago LT 9-1 160—Matt Coon LT p. DC (1:50) 170— Logan Carter LT p. DC (1:52); 182—Jackson Brandt LT p. DC (1:28); 195— Gerard O‘Connor LT by forfeit; 220—Vincent Ceglie LT p. DC (4:38); 285— DC by forfeit.
Records— N/A
Match began at 160
