DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Katie McClintock, a Mainland Regional High School junior, swam to two victories at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry won one race and placed second in another at the season-ending meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
"It feels really good," said McClintock, who has committed to continue her education and swimming career at the University of Wisconsin. "I wasn't expecting to get two wins."
McClintock set an MOC record in the 200 IM of 1 minute, 58.74 seconds, beating by 1.41 seconds the mark she set Saturday during preliminaries.
"I'm very tired," McClintock said just after Sunday's victory. "That was definitely one of the hardest races I've ever done, but it was good to see that time go up there."
It was her second race of the day, having already helped the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.48) with Summer Cassidy, Madeline Falk and Grace Gallagher.
McClintock's second victory came in the 100 backstroke. She finished in 54.32 seconds to win a close race with Cherry Hill East's Annie Behm, who won the event last year.
"She's (Behm) one of the best in the state," McClintock said. "It was an honor getting to race her."
Last season, McClintock won the 200 IM at the MOC.
"This year I definitely grew a lot mentally," she added. "Every year, I just try to improve on the year before. (Today), I was in a good frame of mind. I felt really good in the water."
The Colts' Lowry finished the 50 free in 23.42 to become an MOC champion in the day's fourth race. She later took second place in the 100 free in 51.3.
In 2019, Lowry finished third in both freestyle races at the MOC.
"It's an awesome feeling," Lowry said. "I did the best I could with it. To go out my senior year at the top of the podium, that's what my goal was. Last year I didn't have a great season, but my coach told me to stick with it and it would pay off, so I did."
Lowry edged Moorestown Friends' Allison Fenska in the 50.
"The last lap, I knew I wanted it, so I concentrated on putting my hand on the wall first," she said. "(It feels great) knowing that everything I worked for for the last 14 years paid off."
Lowry has committed to the University of Connecticut. She will be a member of the swim team and be a student in the the nursing program.
Other top finishers
Ocean City took second in the 200 free relay. Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Olivia Scherbin and Alex Antonov finished in 1:37.25.
Egg Harbor Township junior Alexandria Cotter was third in the 100 butterfly in 55.89.
"It's fun to see how well South Jersey does here, to see the camaraderie between the kids and the coaches," Mustangs coach Mike Schiavo said.
RESULTS
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay—1 Cherry Hill East (1:44.78); 3 Mainland (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Madeline Falk, Grace Gallagher) 1:47.48; 7 EHT (Oliva Evans, Ava McDonough, Alexandria Cotter, Samantha Bork) 1:49.39
200 Freestyle—1 Catherine Meisner, Mount Saint Mary Academy (1:48.62); 8 Megan Fox, Atlantic City (1:53.66)
200 IM—;1 Katie McClintock, Mainland (1:58.74, State Record)
50 Freestyle—1 Melissa Lowry, Cumberland (23.42)
100 Butterfly—1 Allison Fenska, Moorestown Friends (55.41); 3 Alexandria Cotter, EHT (55.89)
100 Freestyle—1 Annie Behm, Cherry Hill East (51.01); 2 Melissa Lowry, Cumberland (51.30); 9 Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City (52.59)
500 Freestyle—1 Grace Miller, Morristown (4:50.15); 6 Megan Fox, Atlantic City (4:58.3)
200 Freestyle Relay—1 Morristown (1:37.12); 2 Ocean City (Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Olivia Scherbin, Alex Antonov) 1:37.25; 10 Mainland (Grace Gallagher, Julia Goodman, Madeline Falk, Emma Barnhart) 1:39.91
100 Backstroke—1 Katie McClintock (54.32)
100 Breaststroke—1 Victoria Eisenhauer, Montville (1:01.0); 16 Ava McDonough, EHT (1:07.07)
400 Freestyle Relay—1 Cherry Hill East (3:29.58); 5 Mainland (Madeline Falk, Julia Goodman, Grace Gallagher, Katie McClintoc) 3:33.83; 6 Ocean City (Olivia Scherbin, Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Alex Antonov) 3:34.31
