Kelly Askins scored in the second overtime to lead the sixth-seeded Absegami High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over 10th-seeded Winslow Township in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday.
Brooke Felix assisted on the winning goal. Kayle Ospina made nine saves.
The Braves (6-11) will play second-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Julia McKelvey made 11 saves for Winslow Township (2-11).
S.J. Group III first round
(8) Hammonton 1,
(9) Timber Creek 0
Anna Dankel scored in the second overtime fore the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (5-13). Alexis DeRosa made four saves.
Julia McMaster made 17 saves for Timber Creek (4-15).
Hammonton will play top-seeded Clearview in the quarterfinals Saturday.
S.J. Group II first round
(11) Barnegat 3,
(6) Deptford 2
Shannon Schiverea scored once and had an assist for the 11th-seeded Bengals (16-4-1). Madeline Schleicher and Julianna Cannizzaro each scored once.
Madison Hussey and Allison Farr each scored for sixth-seeded for Deptford. Jania Long and Brianna Stocklin each had assists. Katrina Abrenica made nine saves.
Barnegat plays third-seeded Lower Cape May Regional in the quarterfinals Friday.
(8) Cumberland Reg. 3,
(9) Cedar Creek 1
Nicole Jackson, Cadence Conti and Laura Bowen each scored once for the Colts (7-12-1). Bowen had an assist. Madeline Ott made 15 saves.
Riley DeMarco scored the lone goal for the Pirates (6-13-1).
Cumberland plays top-seeded West Deptford in the quarterfinals Friday.
Other games
Mainland Reg. 10,
Vineland 1
Casey Murray scored twice and had two assists for the Mustangs. Sandi Smoger scored three times and had one assist. Brooke Albuquerque had two assists and scored once. Mara Beck, Kylie Carmichael, Hannah Blake and Ariana Dinofa each scored once. Marina Campbell and Sam Rothman each had an assist. . Alex Pugliese-Conroy made seven saves.
Catie Melchiorre scored for Vineland.
From Monday
Lower Cape May Reg. 6,
Holy Spirit 1
Reese Bracken and Anna Franklin each scored twice for the Caper Tigers. Emma Golden and Eden Brojakowski each scored once. Brojakowski’s goal was the first of her career.
NO. 6 Southern Reg. 4,
Toms River North 1
Maitland Demand scored three goals for the Rams (17-2). Emily Raylman scored once and had one assist. Shannon Conroy and Erika Barbera each had one assist. Maddy Brown made nine saves. Lauren Ricci made two saves.
Lauren Cagliostro scored for Toms River North (11-5-1). Katie Marra made 12 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.