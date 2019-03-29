CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — It was the start to the girls lacrosse season that Kira Sides and Maddie Barber were hoping for Friday.
Sides scored seven goals and Barber added five assists to lead Middle Township High School to a 13-12 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The game was back-and-forth throughout.
“We definitely knew coming in to this game that it was going to be very difficult,” Barber, 16, of Dennis Township said. “We knew we had to put it all out on the field and just give it our all.”
The Panthers (1-0) led 8-5 at halftime, but Mainland continued to fight. Julianna Medina tied the game at 10-10 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in regulation.
But Barber and Sides each scored within 30 seconds to give the Panthers a 12-10 lead with 3:59 left. Middle freshman Brianna Robinson, who had three goals, scored the eventual game-winner and extended the lead to 13-11.
“We have been waking up early going to practices,” Sides, 17, of Cape May Court House said. “We’ve put in all the work, (so) it was time to finish it.
“We started off strong, but we ended a little slower, so we (have) to work on that, and every day we (have) to get better.”
The Mustangs’ Charlotte Walcoff scored two second-half goals, including one with 1:58 remaining to cap the scoring.
Last season, Middle lost 16-15 to Mainland.
“We knew they were coming out hard,” Middle coach Tina Prickett said. “This was a redemption game, and everybody wanted it ... When you have that type of consistency through your team, good things are going to happen.”
The CAL this season split into two divisions so Prickett is ready to play Mainland again (at 4 p.m. April 23 in Linwood), adding that “it keeps a healthy rivalry in the CAL.”
Last season, Sides led the state with 129 goals, and Barber had a state-leading 109 assists.
Barber, who also scored twice, and Sides, who had one assist, started their junior seasons strong Friday. Aubrey Hunter had two assists and scored once, and freshman Mia Slick made 10 saves.
Prickett said former Mainland coach Bernadette Daley, who retired after 14 seasons, left the program in “good hands” with first-year coach Kelly Klever.
Klever, a 2008 Mainland graduate who was coached by Daley, played lacrosse at Wagner University. The 29-year-old is excited for the opportunity after four seasons as assistant, adding that Daley “left huge shoes to fill.”
“It’s a very proud moment,” Daley said in a telephone interview. “We always hoped she would come back and coach here. I have full confidence in her. She is very knowledgeable about the game, very competitive and very fair with the kids.”
Mainland trailed 7-3 midway through the first half.
Klever said she was proud her team played hard the entire game and had the opportunity to force overtime in the final seconds. The Mustangs (1-1) had led briefly after Robin Spector, who had three goals, scored with 9:22 left.
The Mustangs’ Sam Rothman scored twice, and Medina had three assists and two goals. Ciara Reeves made eight saves.
“We pulled them in and had a conversation about playing with heart,” Klever said. “The girls did exactly what we wanted them to do. They stepped on the field ready to fight.”
Middle Township 8 5 - 13
Mainland Regional 5-7- 12
MT: Sides (7), Robinson (3), Barber (2), Hunter.
MR: Spector (3), Walcoff (2), Rothman (2), Medina (2), Murray, Wolf, Tenaglia.
Goalies— Slick (10) MT; Reeves (8)
Records — MT 1-0: MR 1-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.