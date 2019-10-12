Pleasantville High School's Joshua Kotokpo rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns Friday during a 41-6 win over Gloucester Catholic in a West Jersey Football League United Division game.
Marlon Leslie quarterbacked the Greyhounds (5-1), going 7 for 11 with 110 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Keon Henry had 89 yards receiving and a touchdown. Kashawn Jamison had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown. Amin Bailey had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Gloucester Catholic fell to 0-5.
Keansburg 21,
Pinelands Reg. 6
Pinelands Regional (2-3) lost at home against Keansburg (2-3) in a Shore Conference National Division game. No further information was available.
Hammonton 14,
Kingsway 0
Hammonton (5-2) beat Kingsway (3-4) a WJFL Royal Division game.
Ryan Barts went 3 for 4 with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Chaney. Jaiden Abrams had a 55-yard touchdown run. Barts connected with Kyle Vandever for a conversion.
Buena Reg. 43,
Gloucester 0
Samir Garrison had three touchdowns for Buena, including one on an interception return.
Jake Maxwell had a receiving and rushing touchdown. Byron Spellman returned an interception for a score. Luke Santiago threw a TD pass.
Haddon Twp. 21,
Wildwood 0
Wildwood (0-5) lost at home to Haddon Township (5-1) in a WJFL interdivision game.
Shawn Donlon led Haddon Township with two rushing touchdowns.
Dom Ciko returned an interception for a touchdown.
Cherry Hill East 17,
Cumberland Reg. 12
Cumberland Regional (0-6) lost at home to Cherry Hill East (2-4) in a WJFL National Division game. No other information was available.
Eastern 48,
Atlantic City 14
Atlantic City (1-5) lost to Eastern (3-2) on the road in a WJFL interdivisional game. No further information was available.
Timber Creek 38,
Millville 24
For Timber Creek, Donovan Leary had a 5-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes to Tarheeb Still. Elijah Williams and Jalen Gibson-Greene added a touchdown run apiece.
Nate Robbins threw a touchdown pass to Solomon DeShields for Millville. Vonzell Rivera Jr. had a rushing touchdown.
Pinelands;0 6 0 0—6
Keansburg;7 14 0 0—21
FIRST QUARTER
K—Pass (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
K—Pass (kick)
P—Run (kick failed)
K—Pass (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
Records—Keansburg 2-3, Pinelands 2-3.
Gloucester;0 0 0 0—0
Buena Reg.;21 22 0 0—43
FIRST QUARTER
B—Maxwell 6 run (kick)
B—Maxwell 7 pass from Santiago (kick)
B—Garrison 31 (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
B—Garrison run 71 (kick)
B—Spellman 55 interception return (kick)
B—Safety
B—Garrison 44 interception return (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
Records—Buena 5-1, Gloucester 2-4.
Haddon;14 7 0 0—21
Wildwood;0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
H—Ciko 30 interception return (kick)
H—Donlon 4 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H—Donlon 17 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
Records—Haddon 5-1, Wildwood 0-5.
Millville; 0 14 2 8—0
Timber Creek; 7 24 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
T — Williams 5 run (Coluccio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
T — Leary 5 run (Coluccio kick)
M — Allen run (conversion fail)
T — Coluccio field goal
M — DeShields pass from Robbins (conversion good)
T — Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
T — Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
T — Green 1 run (kick good)
M — safety
FOURTH QUARTER
M — Rivera run (conversion good)
Records— Timber Creek 4-2, Millville 2-4.
