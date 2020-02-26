Kya Joseph scored 24 points in Barnegat High School girls basketball's 61-48 loss to Brick Memorial Wednesday in a Shore Conference interdivisional game.
Ashley Pringle added 12 for the Bengals (8-16) and Sofia Gialanella finished with four. Cara McCoy and Erin breyta had three and two, respectively.
Brick Memorial improved to 8-16.
Barnegat: 12 9 10 17−48
Brick: 14 19 20 8−61
From Tuesday
Hammonton 46,
Woodstown 32
Jada Thompson scored a game-high 16 points for the Blue Devils (16-8). Khristina Washington added 15. Emma Peretti scored 14. Ava Divello had one point.
Charlie Baldwin led Woodstown (19-6) with 11 points.
Hamm:15 9 11 11−46
Wood:2 5 7 18−32
Oakcrest 58,
Millville 50
Nephtalie Dorce led Oakcrest (8-16) with 22 points. Nay Nay Clark added 16 and Jackie Cooper 12. MaNaijah Scott and Alexia Bey finished with four.
Sha’naja Williams scored 18 points for Millville (6-18). Nai’aijah Ball contributed 15 and Fatimah Owens 11. Rianna Talley and San’aa Doss had four and two, respectively.
Oakcrest: 12 8 15 23−58
Millville: 11 12 12 15−50
Vineland 54,
Cape May Tech 40
Madison Ratliff scored a game-high 16 points for the Fighting Clan (6-16). Egypt Owens added 15. Jinelys Alvarez scored eight. Samantha Jones added six. Mikeyla Rivera had five. Skylar Fowlkes scored four.
Cape May Tech led 23-14 at halftime.
Emily Pasceri and Alyssa Gery each scored 10 for the Hawks (7-17). Isabella Schmucker added seven. Kennedy Campbell and Leah Williams each scored six. Olivia Albrecht added one point.
Vine:8 6 21 19−54
CMT:2 21 12 5−40
