Kya Joseph scored 22 points to lead the Barnegat High School girls basketball team to a 35-31 victory over Pinelands Regional on Friday in a Shore Conference B-South Division game.
Joseph also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bengals (5-9). Cara McCoy had a team-leading 14 rebounds, added six points and had three assists. Isabel Guiro had five points, five rebounds and two assists. Erin Breyta had three rebounds and two points. Calli Dunn had three blocks.
Sunni DiElmo led the Wildcats (3-10) with 10 points. Bridget Dudas and Maddie Stein each had eight. Skylar Callahan added five.
Pinelands:6 16 6 3−31
Barnegat:11 7 8 9−35
Holy Spirit 51,
Millville 35
Angelina Bell and Sophia Pasquale each scored 10 points. Jules Lynch added seven. Melody Pugliese and Fran Florio each had six. Kira Murray and Maggie Cella each had five, and Cecilia Bell added two.
Fatimah Owens led the Thunderbolts with 15 points. Shanajah Williams added eight. Ailyn Perez, Sa'naa Doss and Rianna Talley each scored four.
Holy Spirit:5 14 12 20−51
Millville:4 9 8 14−35
ACIT 64,
Cedar Creek 41
Jakyra Williams scored 20 points and Cea'anai Jackson had 18 for visiting ACIT (7-4). Grace Speer added 14 points, Nyasia Grant scored eight points, and Julianna Montero had four.
For Cedar Creek (3-9), Jezlyn Cross led with 14 points, and Gabbie Luko had 10. Other scorers for the Pirates: Ashley Nicolichia (8), Tay Tay Parker (5), Ana Cintron (2) and Abby Gunnels (2).
ACIT: 26 15 17 6−64
Cedar Creek: 5 17 9 10−41
From Thursday
Kingsway 50,
Cumberland Reg. 29
Taleah Robinson scored 15 points for Cumberland (5-8). Alex Hitchner added five. Cioni Simmons and Reonna Givens contributed four points each. Aniah Hitchens had one.
Kingsway improved to 9-2.
Kingsway: 15 12 11 12−50
Cumberland: 4 6 9 10−29
Manchester Twp. 63,
Lacey Twp. 34
Cayli Biele scored 10 points for Lacey (6-6). McKayla Mooney added nine points, and Madison MacGillivray had five. Sarah Zimmerman (4), Maddie Bell (2), Nicole Coraggio (2) and Riley Giordano (2) also scored.
Manchester Township improved to 12-2.
Manchester: 19 20 20 4−63
Lacey: 9 5 9 11−34
Southern Reg. 44,
Toms River South 41
Kaela Curtin scored 19 points for Southern Regional (8-5). Sam Del Rio added 17. Summer Davis had five points, Kylie Conner had two and Sarah Lally had one.
Toms River South fell to 3-9.
Southern: 9 7 11 10 7−44
Toms South: 15 5 11 5 4−41
Bowling
BOYS
Hammonton 3, Deptford 1: H: Dylan Scarpato (194, 532), James Colasurdo (185, 522), Robert Feriozzi (196, 491); D: Brendon Ault (267, 634), Joe Prettyman (216, 533), Mike Marlar (195, 457).
GIRLS
Deptford 4, Hammonton 0: D: Paige Clegg (199, 536), Dana Sader (182, 445), Gianna McIntyre (141, 374); H: Francesca Jacobs (162, 426), Samantha Immendorf (127, 373), Ashlynne Scardino (125, 346)
