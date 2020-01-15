LINWOOD — Kylee Watson and the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team did not have the start to the season they had planned.
But the Mustangs have since rebounded.
Watson scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Mustangs to a 49-40 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Wednesday.
Mainland, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, won its fourth straight game and improved to 7-3. The team started the season 3-0 before losing three straight.
The Vikings, ranked 11th, fell to 7-2.
“Atlantic City is a very good team,” said Watson, 17, of Linwood. “We knew we would have to play pretty well to make a game with them. They crushed us on the offensive boards, which is something we need to work on.
“But they are a great team, and they are going to have a lot of success in the future. It was a big win for us.”
Mainland has been playing this season without starting point guard Camryn Dirkes. The sophomore rolled her left ankle in the final practice before the first regular-season game.
Mainland coach Scott Betson and Watson both said losing Dirkes affected the team. Dirkes was seen Wednesday in a cast.
“We were up against (the wall) a little bit and losing Cam was a bit of a culture shock for us,” Betson said. “But we figured some things out. It was especially good tonight, where there was so much defensive pressure, to close this out.”
The Mustangs have had solid performances in Dirkes’ absence. Cadence Fitzgerald has been a huge contributor off the bench, scoring eight points Wednesday.
Mainland features two seniors — Watson and Madi Hafetz — and five juniors.
“We definitely had a lot of adversity in the beginning, especially losing Cam,” Watson said. “We haven’t lost three games in a row in my career here. But that really helped us to find our identity and realize we need to try harder as a team.”
Mainland led 26-16 at halftime, despite the Vikings applying strong defense. Atlantic City scored 24 second-half points in its attempted comeback.
With 3 minutes, 53 seconds left in the fourth, Mainland led 45-40.
“We are a better second-half team offensively,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz. “But Mainland does a magnificent job. They use their bigs very well, and they are very patient getting it to them. It’s hard to stop them when they get in the paint.
“We just didn’t get the job done (Wednesday).”
Ciani Redd-Howard led the Vikings with 11 points. Quanirah Cherry-Montague added 10.
Sanai Garrison-Macon scored six third-quarter points, helping the Vikings outscore Mainland 14-10. The A.C. defense forced a lot of turnovers during that run.
“Our personality and our strategy is always going to be defense first,” Lantz said. “I think we displayed we can defend anybody. We just have to do a better job of converting foul shots and fast break points.”
Kaitlyn Boggs had seven points for the Mustangs. The sophomore was 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Watson was 9 for 12 from the line.
Mainland hosts Cedar Creek at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“Just get ready for the next game,” Betson said when asked how Mainland will keep its win streak alive. “Just prepare for the next opponent.”
Atlantic City 7 9 14 10 — 40
Mainland 13 13 10 13 — 49
MR — Watson 27, Fitzgerald 8, Boggs 7, Hafetz 5, Rex 2
AC — Brestle 3, Davis 4, Redd-Howard 11, Cherry-Montague 10, Garrison-Macon 6, Suarez-Rivera 5.
3-pointers — Watson (2), Hafetz MR. Redd-Howard, Garrison-Macon AC.
Records — Mainland 7-3, Atlantic City 7-2.
