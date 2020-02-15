Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kylee Watson, second from left, is presented with her McDonalds All-American jersey prior to Friday's home game against Ocean City in Linwood. Watson is shown with Mainland coach Scott Betson, left, and her family.
Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson during her game against Lower Cape May Regional, in Linwood, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kylee Watson, second from left, is presented with her McDonalds All-American jersey prior to Friday's home game against Ocean City in Linwood. Watson is shown with Mainland coach Scott Betson, left, and her family.
Kylee Watson is filling her senior season with memories.
The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball star was selected to play in the 19th annual Jordan Brand Classic, a high school showcase game held March 27 in Chicago. The girls will play at 7 p.m., and the boys will follow at 9.
"Grateful for the opportunity to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. Can’t wait to get back to Chi-town," Watson tweeted Saturday.
The Jordan Brand Classic is in its 19th year and hosts elite boys and girls seniors in the nation. NBA stars who previously competed in the game include Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.
The girls game was formed in 2015.
The games will be played at Wintrust Arena, the home of the DePaul University men's and women's basketball teams and the WNBA's Chicago Sky.
Last month, Watson became the first Cape-Atlantic League girl to be selected for the prestigious McDonalds All-American game. Only three Press-area boys — LaMarr Greer of Middle Township (1994), Bobby Martin of Atlantic City (1987) and Ricky Harmon of Middle Township (1977) — have been selected for the contest. The game, which began in 2002 for girls, features 24 of the best players in the country.
Her impressive senior season also includes her becoming Mainland's all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls. The Mustangs, who won the state Group III championship last season, are 14-5 this year.
She signed her national letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I Oregon, one of the top programs in the country.
Tickets for the Jordan Brand Classic will be available at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Monday.
