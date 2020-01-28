Sarah Zimmerman and McKayla Mooney each scored 23 points to lead the Lacey Township High School girls basketball team to a 57-42 victory over Jackson Liberty in a Shore Conference B-South game Tuesday.
Zimmerman added 14 rebounds and two steals for the Lions (7-7). Mooney had seven rebounds.
Cayli Biele had five points and three assists. Riley Mahan added four points and three rebounds. Madison MacGillivray had five steals, three rebounds and two points. Riley Giordano had six rebounds and four assists.
Maura Carney led Jackson Liberty (7-6) with 16 points. Jessica Cannestro added 15, Ashleigh Tavaska five, Ariana Broughton four.
Jackson:11 10 15 6−42
Lacey:13 16 13 15−57
Donovan Catholic 62,
Barnegat 51,
Kya Joseph had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Bengals (5-10). Cara McCoy had 10 rebounds and three points. Isabel Guiro added six points, three steals and two rebounds. Ashley Pringle had three points, three assists and two rebounds.
Jordyn Keating had 25 points for Donovan Catholic (11-5). Tatjana Tatar scored 18, Karolina Jaruseviciute 12, Olivia Conroy seven.
Don. Cath:17 15 15 16−62
Barnegat:13 14 9 14−51
Delsea Reg. 49,
Cumberland Reg. 15
Cioni Simmons and Abbie Demarco each led the Colts (5-10) with four points. Taleah Robinson scored three, Christina Miletta two, Reonna Givens one, Braylee Godfrey one.
Zhoci Travis led the Crusaders (8-6) with 10 points. Peyton Gilmore and Kamille Morton each added nine. Tori Kanuck had eight.
Atlantic Christian 49,
Calvary Academy 24
Liv Chapman scored a career-high 19 points for the Cougars (15-4). Chapman added 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Sydney Pearson had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Cristen Winkel had nine points, five steals, five assists and two rebounds.
Shelby Einwechter added four steals, three points, three rebounds and two blocks. Maddie DeNick scored four points, Eden Wilson two.
Lauren Springfield and Allie Jenkins each had six points for Calvary.
Atl. Christian:27 14 4 4−49
Calvary:6 4 8 6−24
FRom Monday
Cedar Creek 48,
Lower Cape May Reg. 33
Tay Tay Parker had 16 points for the Pirates. Ashley Nicolichia added 11, Gabbie Luko scored nine, Ana Cintron seven, Juliet Duverglas three, Abby Gunnels two.
Lindsay Holden had a game-high 24 points for the Caper Tigers. Emma Lee scored four, Sarah Donoghue three, Alyssa Wagner two.
LCM:3 11 7 12−33
C. Creek:12 14 22 22−65
ACIT 65,
Vineland 38
Cea’anai Jackson led the Red Hawks (8-5) with 22 points, and Jakyra Williams and Grace Speer had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Julianna Montero scored eight, Christ Paul three, Nyasia Grant one.
For Vineland (4-11), Egypt Owens scored 14 points and Mikeya Rivera had nine. Madison Ratliff had four, Jinelys Alvarez four, Samantha Jones three, Aayliah Baker two, Skylar Fowlkes two.
Vineland: 14 6 8 10−38
ACIT: 16 15 22 12−65
Buena Reg. 46,
Clayton 28
The Chiefs improved to 6--7. Clayton fell to 3-10. No further information was available.
Millville 42,
Schalick 38
Sha’naja Williams scored 11 points for the Thunderbolts (2-11). Julianna Wilson and Fatimah Owens each added nine. San’aa Doss scored six, Rianna Talley four and Phoebe Baldasarri three.
Schalick fell to 3-10.
Gloucester City 32,
Cumberland Reg. 28
Cioni Simmons led the Colts (5-9) with eight points. Alex Hitchner added seven, Reonna Givens five, Taleah Robinson five, Christina Miletta three.
Chloe Bennett scored 16 for the Lions (6-8). Meghan Ferry added 12. Meadow Avant and Emily Keith each had two.
Gloucester:9 8 6 9−32
Cumberland:11 8 5 4−28
