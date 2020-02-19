The Lacey Township High School boys swimming team won three races but lost 107-63 to Summit on Wednesday in a state Public C semifinal at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
The loss didn't dim the fact that Lacey (9-5) won the program's first South Jersey championship on Feb. 12.
Summit (13-2), the top seed in the Public C bracket, will face Haddonfield in the state Public C championship meet at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.
"Our guys gave it everything," Lacey coach Brian Keelen said. "They accomplished more this year than any Lacey swimming team ever has, and that's something to be proud of. Summit was a fantastic team, but our kids raced tough, and they raced hard. They raced their hearts out and left it all in the pool."
Lacey finished well by winning the last three races. Peter VanDerWerf won the 100-yard backstroke for the Lions in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds. Sean Cook took the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.53. The Lions' team of Michael Spina, VanDerWerf, Lucas Whelan and Cook won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.63.
"It was a tough day, but we'll keep our heads up high," said Whelan, a 17-year-old senior and Lacey Township resident. "We did our best, and it was a fun race. Summit was really good. They'll be tough to beat on Sunday.
"We practiced every day in the morning (before school) this season, and we pushed ourselves to the max to get ready. I didn't expect us to do as well as we did, but everyone believed in each other, and it took everyone to do what we did."
Whelan was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events. The Lions 200 medley relay team of Eric Burke, VanDerWerf, Whelan and Cook was second. VanDerWerf was second in the 100 butterfly.
Third-place finishes for Lacey were by Spina in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, Cook in the 200 individual medley, Quinn Reimer in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Burke, Colton Connolly, Peter D'Adamo and Spina.
Lacey started the season at 2-4 but reeled off seven straight wins, including a 91-79 victory over Woodstown at GCIT for the South Jersey Public C title.
