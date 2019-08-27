Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mike Kudlacik felt different emotions when his team started practicing earlier this month.
The Lacey Township High School senior wants to make his senior season special.
“It’s just a little shocking,” said Kudlacik, 16, of Lacey Township. “It’s my senior season, you know, and it could be the last time I’ll play football. But I’m also happy and ready. I’m confident about this year.”
Lacey, which is now in the Shore Conference Liberty Division, played a tougher schedule than it had in the past.
Their schedule included larger schools in both South Jersey Group IV and V.
The Lions, who finished 5-5 (3-2 Constitution), compete in S.J. Group III. They did not qualify for the postseason last year.
“I would like to make the playoffs,” said Kudlacik, who was named to The Press Honorable Mention team in 2018. “But we need to take it one game at a time.”
Lacey coach Lou Vircillo said the team is very young and inexperienced this season. The team features a handful of sophomores and juniors starting that are new to the varsity level.
The newcomers will need to make an immediate impact for Lacey to have a successful season, Vircillo said.
“We are holding our breath a bit because we have to see how fast we can bring them along,” Vircillo said.
“But we are going to work at it and see if we can get them there by the season.”
The Lions also have a strong returning core including seniors Bobby Evans (defensive back and wide receiver), Justin Gorski (running back and defensive end), Bobby Hicks (inside linebacker and fullback) and Matt Kuligoski (defensive back and cornerback)
The team also returns seniors D.J. Pulizzano and Don Bacchetta, both playing wideout and cornerback, senior offensive tackle Alex Hupke and junior two-way lineman Nick Povia.
“We’ve been building really good chemistry over the summer,” Kudlacik said. “Our senior leadership is really there, and everyone listens and looks up to us. That really helps to have that leadership this year.”
The Lions last advanced to the sectional playoffs in 2017.
Kudlacik and his teammates want to reach the postseason again.
“I can’t predict anything (about playoffs),” Vircillo said. “But I can tell you our goal is to open up with a solid offense, defense and special teams. As long as they have a really good attitude this season, which they show right now, we should be able to bring them along to that date.”
Lacey gets ready for the season
