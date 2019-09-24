Lacey Township defeated Manchester Township 25-19, 25-10 in a Shore Conference B-South Division match Tuesday.
Lacey (4-5) was led by Maggie Ann Hodges with 10 service points, five aces, four digs and a kill.
Rebecca Lorton had 12 service points, three aces, three kills and a block.Kaitly Sabat had five service points, four kills, two aces and a dig.
Manchester Township (1-7) was led by Adrianna Paolilo had five service points, three digs.
Naya Darnowski had three kills, two digs, and a service point. Emma Struble had five service points, and two kills.
Shawnee 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Shawnee won 25-16, 25-16.
Mainland (6-3) was led by Bella Canesi with six kills and six digs. Franky Pilli had four kills and three digs. Cadence Fitzgerald had 11 assists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.