Scott Stevens scored a rushing touchdown in the final minutes that lead the Lacey Township High School football team to a 14-6 victory over Steinert in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Matt Kuligoski made a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter that eventually led to Stevens’ 1-yard score. During that drive, the Lions chewed up over three minutes of the game clock.
The Spartans had one last desperation drive, but Lacey senior wide receiver and cornerback Don Bacchetta made an interception to end the game. Mike Kudlacik, a senior linebacker and tight end, led the team in tackles.
“It was a hard-fought game by a lot of young players,” Lacey coach Lou Vircillo said. “There is still a long way t go, and we are still trying to find our identity because we do have a lot of new players out there. But this was a great step forward for the rest of the season.”
The Lions’ Bobby Evans hauled in a 20-yard pass from quarterback Noah Brunatti in the first quarter. Jack Borel made both of his extra point attempts. Justin Gorski, a senior running back and defensive end, was the team-leading rusher.
Lacey Township 7 0 0 7— 14
Steinert 0 6 0 0— 6
FIRST QUARTER
LT— Evans 20 pass from Brunatti (Borel kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S— passing score, names unavailable (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
LT— Stevens 1 run (Borel kick)
Southern Reg. 21,
Nottingham 0
Jaiden Brown rushed for 134 yards to lead the Rams (1-0) to a season-opening victory. The sophomore running back also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter that opened the scoring.
Later in the first quarter, junior wide receiver Alex Rainone hauled in a 17-yard pass, senior quarterback Cole Robinson for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, junior running back JP Ricciardi capped the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Hank Gallagher, a junior, made all three of his extra point attempts. The Rams overcame 115 yards in penalties and still were able to earn a shutout.
“It was an outstanding defensive effort,” Southern coach Chuck Donohue Sr. said. “There were a lot of young kids on both sides of the ball that started. We were a little sloppy, so we have some cleaning up to do.
“Fortunately, we won the game. We are happy with the win, but we have to play better and very soon.”
Steve Langton made an interception, and Sebastian Cervetto recovered a fumble. Colby Saxton had at least three sacks and was dominant at defending the run.
Nottingham 0 0 0 0— 0
Southern Reg. 14 0 0 7— 21
FIRST QUARTER
SR— Brown 5 run (Gallagher kick)
SR— Rainone 17 pass Robinson (Gallagher kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
SR— Ricciardi 1 run (Gallagher kick)
From Friday
Hammonton 51,
Oakcrest 12
Jaiden Abrams scored three touchdowns, and Caleb Nartey scored two touchdowns to lead Hammonton (1-0) to a season-opening victory. Abrams had a 74-yard, a 61-yard and a 1-yard touchdown run. Nartey had a 34-yard and a 56-yard touchdown run. Ryan Barts had a 12-yard run in the first quarter, and Conner Walker had a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter that capped the scoring.
Oakcrest fell to 0-1.
Hammonton 20 12 7 12— 51
Oakcrest 0 6 6 0— 12
FIRST QUARTER
H— Nartey 34 run (kick failed)
H— Barts 12 run (kick)
H— Abrams 61 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H— Abrams 1 run (kick failed)
O— 20 pass, names unavailable (kick failed)
H— Nartey 56 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
H— Interception return (kick)
O— 10 run, name unavailable (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Abrams 74 run (kick failed)
H— Walker 1 run (two-point failed)
Haddonfield 14,
Pleasantville 6
The Greyhounds (0-1) scored on a kickoff return in the first quarter. No further information was available.
For the Haddons (1-0), Jack Narducci had an interception late in the fourth quarter that set up Alex Kadar’s 4-yard touchdown run. Caden Undlin caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Narducci in the first quarter.
Haddonfield 7 0 0 7— 14
Pleasantville 6 0 0 0— 6
FIRST QUARTER
P— kickoff return, name unavailable (kick failed)
H— Undlin 7 pass from Narducci (Cutter kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Kadar 4 run (Cutter kick)
From Friday
Buena Reg. 0 0 0 0— 0
Gateway 6 14 8 7— 35
Gateway 35,
Buena Reg. 0
Gateway (1-0) started its season with a big victory, scoring 20 points in the first half. The Chiefs fell to 0-1.
No further information was available.
