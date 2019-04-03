The Absegami High School boys lacrosse team beat Egg Harbor Township 12-6 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The Braves improved to 3-0.
Sean Warren and Matt Maggi had three goals apiece for Absegami. Paul McColgan scored four. Ryan Wilkins had one.
AJ Patron and Jake Zinkgraf each had two goals for Egg Harbor Township (0-4). Matt Green and PJ Hladun added one apiece.
Egg Harbor; 5 0 0 1—6
Absegami; 1 6 2 2—12
Southern Reg. 19,
Toms River South 3
Ryan Sinisky and Cade Johnson had five goals apiece for Southern (2-2). Ajani Steverson had four goals and two assists. Aniello Russo and Aaron Hutchinson each had two goals. Drew Wasacz had one goal and won 15 of 24 faceoffs. Luke Maul had five saves.
Andrew Xiques had two goals for Toms River South (1-3). Shane Kluxen added one, and Anthony Ferrara had six saves.
Toms River; 2 1 0 0—3
Southern; 4 8 5 2—19
Oakcrest 10,
Atlantic City 4
Kevin Albright had five goals to lead Oakcrest (1-2). Jake Angier, Bobby Goff, Ryan Liberty, Colin Veltri and Ethan Nelson each added one. Owen Haugan had four saves.
Jordan Faustino had two goals for Atlantic City (1-2). Estanli Mora-Vargas added one. Jonah Mason had one goal and one assist. Sean Drew had 25 saves.
Oakcrest; 2 2 4 2—10
Atlantic City; 1 1 2 0—4
Holy Spirit 9,
Middle Twp. 3
Justin Curcio had three goals for Holy Spirit (2-0). Kolin Driscoll, Luke Phillips and Sam Phillips had two apiece. Eric Roman had four assists.
Middle Township fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
Girls lacrosse
Atlantic City 14,
Oakcrest 6
Mackenzie Smith had four goals for Atlantic City. Megan Dougherty had three. Sela Mesham had two. Cat Agostini and Hailey Bloom each had one.
Phoebe Ohnuemuller had three goals for Oakcrest. Kim Shaw, Cat Lleras and Mariely Horenburger each had one.
