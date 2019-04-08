Jake Angier scored four goals to help lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to a 12-10 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.
For Oakcrest (3-2), Colin Veltri and Bobby Goff each scored twice. Goff had three assists, and Veltri had three ground balls. Ethan Nelson gad four ground balls. Owen Haugan made eight saves.
For Holy Spirit (2-1), Eric Roman scored three goals and had three assists. Sam Phillips had three goals and two assists. Luke Phillips and Justin Curcio each had two goals and one assist.
Ocean City 18,
Absegami 1
For Ocean City (4-1), Marty Cattie scored four goals and added an assist. Christian Kuhn and Trent Laveson each had three goals and three assists. Billy Kroeger had seven ground balls and won 83 percent of his faceoffs. Charlie Dahl made three saves.
For Absegami (4-1), Sean Warren scored, and Luke Wescoat made 16 saves.
Mainland Reg. 16,
Atlantic City 0
For Mainland (3-0), Brandon Batz scored four goals and had an assist. Colin Cooke scored four goals, and Devon Ford scored three goals. Justin Barretta won 86 percent of his faceoffs. Chris Vicciarelli made three saves.
For Atlantic City (1-3), Sean Drew made 15 saves.
Egg Harbor TWP.19,
Vineland 1
Egg Harbor Township scored its first win of the season. Andrew Venuto led host EHT with five goals and four assists., and Tyler Venuto scored four goals. AJ Patroni a goal and three assists, and Jake Zinckgraf had a goal and two assists. Nick Kirstos, Ian Bernal, Chance Sechrest, Adronokis Nouragas, Jack Dougherty, Connor Grell, Garrett Shaner and Zack Pennock each added a goal. Matt Green had three saves for the win. The Eagles improved to 1-5.
Southern Regional 13,
Jackson Liberty 3
Cade Johnson scored 6 goals for host Southern (3-2), and Aaron Hutchinson had three. Ajani Steverson added two goals and an assist, and Ryan Sinisky had a goal and three assists.
Nick Stankus had a goal and an assist. Nick Labianca scored twice for Jackson (2-3).
Lacey Township 12,
Brick Township 6
Dylan Vitale led visiting Lacey (4-0) with five goals and added two assists. Chris Augustine had four goals, and Dom Waltonowski scored two goals and had four assists. Ryan Giles added a goal and an assist.
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May Reg. 16,
Cedar Creek 5
Marisa Giancola scored four goals and had two assists for visiting Lower, and Delaney Cluff had three goals. Carina Raymond added two goals and five assists and Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals. Julia Cook, Sabrina Faulkner, Makenna Fletcher and Hadley Kronemeyer each had one goal. Melani Amador had 12 saves for the win.
For Cedar Creek, Lexi Marker scored four goals, including her 100th career goal. Liz Briles scored once. Grace Rivera made seven saves.
Mainland Reg. 21,
Atlantic City 10
Casey Murray scored four goals and added three assists for Mainland (3-1). Mary McLaughlin added four goals. Courtney Wolf and Julianna Medina each scored three times. Gabriella Reeves made four saves.
Catherine Agostini had four assists and three goals for Atlantic City (1-3). Megan Dougherty scored three goals and had two assists. Angie Maldonado made four saves.
Holy Spirit 13,
Oakcrest 1
Bryanna Mastro scored four goals for Holy Spirit (3-2). Jolena Cordasco and Maggie Cella scored three each. Leah Corkhill scored twice and had five draw controls. Lauren Mevoli made five saves.
For Oakcrest (0-6), Mariely Horenburger scored.
Southern Reg. 16,
Jackson Memorial 6
Collen Mason scored six goals and had an assist for Southern (1-4). Rylee Johnson scored four and had four ground balls. Maitland Demand and Kacey Kubarewicz each scored two. Holly Yannacone had four assists with one goal. Carmella Hall scored once, Alex Mattner had three assists.
Kyleigh Bell made a career-high 12 saves.
For Jackson Memorial, Mildred Trembley made 11 saves.
