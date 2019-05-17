Lower Cape May Regional High School’s girls lacrosse team beat fifth-seeded Barnegat 12-8 in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinal round Friday.
The fourth-seeded Caper Tigers will take on top-seeded Haddonfield on Tuesday.
Maddie Schiffbauer had four goals and an assist for Lower Cape May (16-4). Marissa Giancola had two goals and three assists. Sabrina Faulkner had three goals and two assists. Julia Gibson added two goals.
Kara Ferrigno had three goals for Barnegat (15-5). Madeline Schleicher added two. Kyla Rauch had a goal and two assists. Alexis Jackson and Ashley Pringle added a goal apiece.
F
rom Thursday
S.J. Group II Quarters
(2) Ocean City 19,
(7) Central Reg. 3
Ashley Devlin had five goals and two assists for Ocean City. Danielle Donoghue had three goals and seven assists. Anna Devlin had two goals and an assist. Ali Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Other scorers were Emily DiMarino (4), Ava Auwarter (2), Ava Cozamanis (1) and Morgan Pizagno (1).
Gianna Nardini had two goals for Barnegat. Mia Prasad added one.
Ocean City will play (3) Seneca on Monday.
Central Reg.; 1 2—3
Ocean City; 7 12—19
(3) Middle Twp 12,
(6) West Deptford 11
Kira Sides led Middle with six goals and two assists. Aubrey Hunter had three goals and an assist. Maddie Barber, Kate Herlihy and Brianna Robinson each scored a goal for the Panthers.
Note: Middle Twp. will face the winner of (7) Collingswood vs (2) Camden Catholic on Tuesday’
Other games
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 15,
Oakcrest 4
Alexis Marker scored six goals and Elizabeth Briles scored four goals for Cedar Creek (1-15). Abby Winterbottom, Kaitlyn DeMaio, Madison Newman, Brielle Curtin and Ashlee Catona also scored for the Pirates.
For Oakcrest (0-19), Catalina Lleras scored two goals. Kaycee Dicola and Pheobe Ohnemuller both scored a goal for the Falcons.
Softball
From Thursday
SJ Group III 1st round
(7) Ocean City 4,
(10) Highland Reg. 3
Christina Barbella went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Ocean City (15-5). Jackie Nesi had an RBI single. Hailey Neville pitched eight innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out two for the Red Raiders.
Note: (7) Ocean City will face (2) Hammonton on Monday at 3 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. 17,
Wildwood 0
Jenna Gardner went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and three runs scored for Cumberland (1-19). Sarrina Gonzalez was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and Karleen Wilford was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gianna Trexler pitched five innings, striking out nine for the Colts.
For Wildwood (4-11), Ava Troiano and Emily Little recorded the two hits.
Baseball
Vineland 16,
Bridgeton 1
Hector Perez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Vineland (12-8). Andrew Simone drove in two runs and Scott Craig was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Fighting Clan.
For Bridgeton (5-17), Camaron Dunkle drove in the lone run for the Bulldogs.
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Baptist Reg. 0
Jack Lipari was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a run scored for Pilgrim (6-3). Lipari also pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eleven for the Pioneers. Eric Voncollin was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
From Thursday
Oakcrest 11,
Lower Cape May Reg. 10
Drew Robinson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Oakcrest. Andrew Powell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Connor Loveland pitched four innings, striking out five.
For Lower Cape May, Anthony Benigno was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ben Morris had an RBI and scored two runs for the Caper Tigers.
