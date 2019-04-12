Robbie Nawrocki scored his 100th career goal to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team to a 15-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference game Friday.
Nawrocki, who scored three goals and added two assists, reached the milestone in the first five minutes of the game, The senior needed two goals, and now has 101 on his career.
Cedar Creek improved to 3-3.
The Pirates’ Kevin Dougherty had three assists and scored twice. Doug Bruckler scored three goals and had an assist. Devin McCarty scored twice and added an assist. E.J. Adams had two assists and scored once.
Joey Lyons, Angel Negron, Aidan Richardson and Zach Emmell each scored once. Jack Nawrocki made three saves, and Bobby Dougherty made two.
For Vineland (0-4), Chris Fanelli scored. Brandon Rodan made six saves.
Cedar Creek; 8 5 2 0- 15
Vineland; 0 0 1 0- 1
Ocean City 19,
Egg Harbor Twp. 7
Christian Kuhn had four goals for Ocean City (5-1). Marty Cattie had two goals and four assists. Jake Schneider had a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Anthony Inserra (1), Trent Levnson (1), Drew Brooks (1), Nick McCardell (1), Nick Volpe (1), Chris Calabro (1), Jake Inserra (1), Tevon Belgrave (1) and Brett Grodziak (1).
Jake Zinckgraf had four goals and an assist for Egg Harbor Township (1-7). Andrew Venuto had a goal and two assists. Jack Dougherty and Tyler Venuto added a goal apiece.
EHT 1 1 2 2—7
OC 9 4 3 2—19
Atlantic City 8,
Middle Twp. 5
Justin Faustino had two goals and two assists for Atlantic City (2-3). Jonah Mason and Brad Jones each had two goals and an assist. Joe Russell added two goals. Sean Drew had 20 saves, including his 500th career save.
Middle Township fell to 0-8.
AC 2 1 0 5—8
MT 1 0 4 0—5
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May Reg. 16,
Absegami 8
Marissa Giancola scored four goals and added two assists for Lower Cape May (8-0). Julia Gibson scored three goals, and Emma Golden scored once. Julia Cook and Maddie Schiffbauer each had three assists and one goal. Leah Jones and Jenna O’Neill each scored once. Mel Amador made saves
For Absegami (3-4), Kelly Askins and Haleigh Schaffer scored three goals. Liz Picardi scored twice.
Our Lady of Mercy 11,
Cedar Creek 3
Mary Meduri had seven goals for Our Lady of Mercy (2-6). Anissa Serafine and Adrianna Dodge added two apiece.
Alexis Marker scored two for Cedar Creek (0-7). Brielle Curtain had one. Autumn Finnegan had 11 saves.
OLMA 5 6—11
CC 3 0—3
Boys tennis
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Ocean City 2
At Ocean City
Singles— Andrew Yuen E d. Mike Jacobsen 6-1, 6-3; Josh Guimapang E d. Luke Bowman 6-2, 6-2; Joe Kelly O d. Sam Liang 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.
Doubles— O (Rich Flemming, John Lenoir) d. E (Donovan Sullivan, Neal Kamdar) 6-1, 6-1; E (James, Chancey, Luis Geda) d. O (Evan Couval, Sean Roop) 6-4, 6-3.
Records— E 2-3, O 2-3.
Cedar Creek 4,
Absegami 1
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Austin Snyder (A) d. Sean Snyder 6-1, 6-1; : Andy Geffard (CC) d. Karan Pandya 6-4, 6-2; Bradley Garber (CC) d. Pratham Millu 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Caiden Blanchard-Colin Banta (CC) d. Aaron Ng-Yash Patel 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Oscar Perez-Justin Einwechter (CC) d. Moise Dembele-Vinson Jiang 6-3, 6-1
Records—N/A.
St. Augustine Prep 4,
Millville 1
At Millville
Singles— Vince Coiro S d. Kevin Smith 6-3, 6-3; Phil Ritchie S d. Ralph Martin 6-0, 6-0; William Muhlbaier M d. Anthony Olivio 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles— S (Rob Ritchie, Conor Franz) d. M (Matthew Price, Gavin Smith) 6-0, 6-0; S (Mark Ritchie, Casey Burhanna) d. M (John Sheppard, Jacob Lewis) 6-3, 6-1.
Records— S 7-0, M 5-3.
From Thursday
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Egg Harbor Township 0
At St. Augustine
Singles—Vince Coiro d. Andrew Yuen 6-2, 6-1; Michael Guinta d. Josh Guimapang 6-0, 6-0; Phil Ritchie d. Neal Kamdar 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Reilly Burhanna-Rob Ritchie d. Luis Geda-James Chancey 6-0, 6-1; Conor Franz-Casey Burhanna d. Tyler Duncan-Donovan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0.
Records—EHT 1-3; SA 6-0.
Middle Twp. 4,
Lower Cape May
REGIONAL 1
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert M d. Justin Smith 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni M d. Max Souder 6-2, 6-0; Justin Price M d. James Leinenbach 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— L (Jared Lepor, Evan Warburton) d. M (Teo Dimitrov, John Leahy) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7; M (Colby Watts, Matt Tzorfas) d. L 6-0, 6-1
Records— M 3-2, L 2-2.
