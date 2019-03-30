The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team beat Red Bank Catholic 12-9 on Saturday.
The Red Raiders improved to 1-1.
For Ocean City, senior Emily DiMarino scored her 200th career goal. She finished with two goals and three assists in the win.
Danielle Donoghue had four goals and three assists. Anna Devlin had three goals and an assist. Ava Auwarter, Ali Hendricks and Alexis Smallwood added a goal apiece. Abbey Fenton had seven saves.
Reilly Traynor had four goals for Red Bank (2-1). Mackenzie Boyle had three, and Abi George had two. Lindsay Mazzucco had eight saves.
RBC 5 4—9
OC 6 6—12
Southern Reg. 16,
Long Branch 5
Rylee Johnson and Collen Mason each had four goals and an assist for Southern (3-0). Holly Yannacone had three goals and an assist. Abbey Malandro and Kacey Kubarewicz had two goals apiece. Maitland Demand added one. Madison Caputo had nine saves.
Yaya Ayamer had two goals for Long Branch (0-2). Jen Oyuela, Lil Nathanson and Maribel Pena each added one. Natalie Roldan had eight saves.
Long Branch 2 3—5
Southern 10 6—16
Boys lacrosse
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Moorestown 3
The Hermits opened the season with the win, and Moorestown dropped to 1-1. Logan Hone scored twice, and Joey Serafine made 13 saves for the Hermits.
Lacey Township 21,
Mater Dei Prep 4
Lacey led 13-3 at halftime. The Lions improved to 2-0 and Mater Dei fell to 1-1. No other information was available.
Lacey Twp. 7 6 6 2-21
Mater Dei Prep 2 1 0 1-4
From Friday
Holy Spirit 14,
Atlantic City 2
Jonah Mason and Jordan Faustino each scored for Atlantic City (1-1). Sean Drew had 11 saves.
Holy Spirit improved to 1-0. No other information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.