OCEAN CITY — Billy Kroeger takes his boys lacrosse position and responsibility very seriously.
Kroeger, an Ocean City High School senior, is a faceoff specialist. The position, dubbed FOGO, or "faceoff, get off (the field)," has become more of a focus in the training of the sport over the last 15 years.
“It is another position. Nowadays, people think it’s just another middy (midfielder), but it is becoming its own position,” Kroeger said. “It is a very important one because the more faceoffs you win, the more possessions you will get and the more chances to score on offense.”
Kroeger, a returning first-team Press All-Star, said it is gratifying to win a faceoff, which has become a common occurrence for the 17-year-old from Upper Township.
Last season, Kroeger won 76 percent of his faceoffs and led the Cape-Atlantic League with 151 ground balls. Kroeger won 251 faceoffs to break the Red Raiders’ single-season record.
His faceoff percentage, wins and ground balls were among the top 10 in the state.
“I think it is one of the thankless positions in the sport,” Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. ”It is a job that few guys want to do because, typically, your name doesn’t get in the paper, unless you get a fast-break goal or your team leaves you on there with the offense.”
Kroeger, who is committed to continue his lacrosse career at NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology, also plays defense, staying on the field rather than running off when he does not win the faceoff.
“It is a huge advantage when you have a guy that can win the ball,” LaTorre said. “When you have a great faceoff guy, you can really pull away from teams just by winning that possession, getting extra possessions and going to the goal and scoring, basically control the tempo of the game.”
“We are fortunate that a lot of our faceoff guys can play offense and defense. It is a huge asset when you have that guy out there, and you don’t have to sub them.”
St. Augustine Prep features three faceoff specialists, including junior Steve DelleMonache, who is committed to D-I Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. Hermits coach J.C. Valore says that getting more possessions on offense increases team motivation.
Valore and LaTorre said the faceoff features three players: The FOGO, or the one competing for possession, plus two wingers, each being just as important. But the FOGO dictates the direction of the ball, which involves strategy.
“They can ultimately make the difference in the game,” Valore said. "The more you control the ball, the more scoring opportunities you have. The more you control the ball, the more you can wear down the opposing defense."
John Pampalone has been the coach at Southern Regional for 14 years and said FOGOs were not around when he started. But within the last seven to eight years, he noticed almost every team implemented the now-crucial position.
The Rams, who graduated their FOGO in Anthony Firmani, who now plays at Eastern University, look to sophomore faceoff specialist Drew Wafacz, who is still growing into the role.
“To be a championship team, you need a FOGO guy,” Pampalone said. “They are the building block of your team now. They are an important part of the team.”
Unlike in the college game, there is no possession clock in high school. If a team keeps winning faceoffs, the opposing team might not produce much offense.
Kroeger, who led Ocean City to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals last season, said he is “going to go all out" to finish his high school career.
“To be that guy, it leaves a lot of pressure on my hands and gives me a responsibility that I like,” Kroeger said. “I like the challenge, and want to live up to it.”
