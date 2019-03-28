Lower Cape May Regional High School's Marissa Giancola scored seven goals and had three assists as the Caper Tigers girls lacrosse team beat visiting Millville 19-11 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Sabrina Faulkner had four goals and three assists for Lower (2-0). Maya Critchfield added two goals and two assists, and Carina Raymond had two goals and an assist.
Leah Jones, Maggie Boyle and Julia Cook each had a goal and an assist, and Maddie Schiffbauer added a goal. Mel Amador made 18 saves.
For Millville (0-1), Kylie Giordano led with four goals, and Casey Etter and Kelsey Andres added two apiece. Elly Taylor, Julianna Giordano and Olivia Giordan each scored once.
From Wednesday
Pennsauken 9,
Our Lady of Mercy 7
OLMA's Mary Meduri had two goals and an assist, and Anissa Serafine had two goals. Adrianna Dodge added a goal and an assist, and Anna Eaise and Ava Hoffman each scored a goal. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves for the Villagers. Ruby Anyanwu led host Pennsauken with five goals.
Our Lady of Mercy;4 3—7
Pennsauken;4 5—9
