BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Logan Hone and David Burr seemed to have a connection Wednesday.
Burr assisted on three of Hone’s five goals to lead the St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 16-5 victory over the previously undefeated Mainland Regional in a non conference game.
Hone and Burr are accustomed to finding each other on the field.
The two juniors played together every summer since seventh grade in the SouthShore Lacrosse camp, operated by St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore. That chemistry was on display in the first half Wednesday, helping the Hermits take an 8-2 lead into halftime.
"We have been playing awhile together, so we tend to know each other," Burr, 16, of Glassboro said. "We assist a lot to each other, and we give each other some goals. So, it's pretty nice.
"It was a good first half to start. We knew we had to come out strong against this team and take care of business."
On Tuesday, St. Augustine lost 8-7 to Penn Charter (Pennsylvania). The Hermits led 5-3 at halftime. Valore said he wanted to compete with his team's depth Wednesday.
And St. Augustine (5-1) definitely showed depth.
"It is always tough coming off a back-to-back," Valore said. "We played yesterday, and the guys put it all out there, and we come up short. So, between playing a game at that level and that stamina, coming into today, we knew we had to work hard against a good Mainland team."
The Hermits' Mikey Vanaman assisted twice and scored a goal, and Dillon Wagner scored twice. Burr also scored once, and Luke Scapello had an assist.
Dyllan McNally, Brendan Roth, Evan Keane, Colin Wingate, Colin Kuni, Zak Wiliuski and Addison Malady scored one apiece. Joey Serafine, the winning goaltender, made two saves.
"Dave (Burr) can usually find me pretty well," Hone, 17, of Galloway Township said. "But it's not just him, it's everyone. With the attack we have and the other middies (midfielders), it is so easy to get looked at and get assisted or score. It's nice to have."
St. Augustine scored six goals with a man up. Mainland also committed some unreleasable, or locked-in, penalties, which means the player can't be released until the time is served, even if the other team scores.
"I personally think the score was not a true representation of how well the game was played today," Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. "The penalties killed us. If you take those man-down goals (away), now we are down to a two or three goal game. I thought we played well, aside from bad penalties."
Mainland (3-1) scored the first goal of the game, and trailed only 3-2 early in the second quarter.
The Mustangs' Nick Diez scored three goals. Colin Cooke scored twice and had an assist. Chris Vicciarelli made eight saves.
"We needed this game to come in to see where we stood, both offensively and defensively," Smith said. "We should fair well the rest of our CAL games, and I'm looking forward to playing some of our non conference games, as well."
Valore said Cooke and Diez, along with many other local athletes, also compete in the SouthShore camp.
But the 14th-year coach added it helped his own players in Burr and Hone.
"They definitely reap the benefits of relationships that were stemming from six or seventh grade," Valore said. "They are finding each other in good ways. I think it helped that we are sharing the wealth on offense as of late, and there's a lot of balance in ways we approach (the end result).
"It could be any two or three guys or more any given day, (and) today it was them. It's a good connection to have as just juniors, but as a whole we have been fortunate to see a lot of balance in our overall scoring and defense."
Mainland;1 1 0 3—5
St. Augustine;3 5 2 6—16
SA—Hone (5), Wagner (2) Wingate, Kuni, Vanaman, Keane, Roth, Burr, Wiliuski, Malady, McNally.
MR—Diez (3), Cooke (2).
Goalies—Serafine (2), DinDino (3) Kirkland (1) SA; Vicciarelli (8) MR
Records—SA 5-1; M 3-1.
